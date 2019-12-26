Parents! Take Your Kids To This Awesome Winter Camp At The Salt House

Calling all parents and their super talented children! Delhi-based Young Minds Collective is organising a super cool winter camp at The Salt House from Thursday, December 26 onwards and you have to take your kids there.

The activities have been designed to help your child's overall growth and development for which they're also conducting specialised enrichment classes. Get to play and know your child better with the Mother-Toddler Workshop for kids between eight to 24 months of age. Your little ones get to listen to stories (for kids of 2-3.5 years of age) and also participate in a speech and drama workshop. Best part? See them participate in a grand performance on the last day of the camp!