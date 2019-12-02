It's Winter Time, Guys! You Have To Try These Famous Season Special Delicacies

It's winters, which means it's time to gorge on season-special delicacies! Check our list on the food you must try in the city during winters.

Plum Cakes

It's winters, which means it's time for Christmas and we all know that Christmas is incomplete without our favourite plum cakes. Head to Flurys for the best ones. These fluffy plum cakes have walnuts, raisins, almonds, cashews and other nuts stuffed in them and are soaked in a mix of whisky, rum and orange juice. They taste heavenly!  

Flurys

BF-23, Sector 1, Salt Lake, Kolkata

Koraishutir Kachuri - Aloo Dum

You get the best green peas during winters, which is why the famous Koraishutir Kachuri - Aloo Dum combo is best had during this time. Seriously, what can be a better breakfast than kachoris stuffed with mashed green peas and served with a portion of spicy aloo'r dum. We're craving for it already! Drop in at any outlet of Hindustan Sweets for a plate. 
Hindusthan Sweets

58/1, Central Road, Near 8-B Bus Stand, Jadavpur, Kolkata

Cauliflower Samosa

A lot of you may not have even heard of this but yes, the city does sell samosas stuffed with cauliflower. We all know winter is the season for the best cauliflower and so you have phulkopi'r singhara selling like hot cakes on the streets of north Kolkata during the season. Why not ditch the classic one for the season and hog on these instead?

College Street

College Square, Kolkata

    Mince Pies From Nahoum

    This century-old Jewish bakery does really amazing mince pies made of buttery tart shells and stuffed with a mince of apples (soaked in rum) and raisins with a dash of spices. This one from Nahoum's is a must-try during winters.

    Nahoum & Sons

    F-47, Hogg Market, New Market Area, Kolkata

    Tehari

    Calling all meat lovers! Head to Sufia in Zakaria Street for the best Tehari in town. Made only during the winter season, Tehari is basically slow-cooked beef or mutton with different spices and ghee (a lot of it!). They start serving as early as 5 am so how about a Tehari breakfast?

    Sufia

    2, Near Nakhoda Masjid, Zakaria Street, Bara Bazar, Kolkata

    Nolen Gur

    You've seriously been living under a rock if you've not heard of Nolen Gur'er mishti. It's a winter speciality. Kolkata is known for its nolen gur'er mishti. The Nolen Gur (jaggery) is used to make a whole lot of sweets like rasgulla, sandesh, ice-cream, cheesecakes and a lot of other heavenly sweets and desserts. Head to Bhim Chandra Nag for the best ones.

    Bhim Chandra Nag

    5, Nirmal Chandra Street, Bowbazar, Kolkata

