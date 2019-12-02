It's winters, which means it's time to gorge on season-special delicacies! Check our list on the food you must try in the city during winters.
It's Winter Time, Guys! You Have To Try These Famous Season Special Delicacies
Plum Cakes
It's winters, which means it's time for Christmas and we all know that Christmas is incomplete without our favourite plum cakes. Head to Flurys for the best ones. These fluffy plum cakes have walnuts, raisins, almonds, cashews and other nuts stuffed in them and are soaked in a mix of whisky, rum and orange juice. They taste heavenly!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Koraishutir Kachuri - Aloo Dum
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Cauliflower Samosa
A lot of you may not have even heard of this but yes, the city does sell samosas stuffed with cauliflower. We all know winter is the season for the best cauliflower and so you have phulkopi'r singhara selling like hot cakes on the streets of north Kolkata during the season. Why not ditch the classic one for the season and hog on these instead?
Mince Pies From Nahoum
This century-old Jewish bakery does really amazing mince pies made of buttery tart shells and stuffed with a mince of apples (soaked in rum) and raisins with a dash of spices. This one from Nahoum's is a must-try during winters.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Tehari
Calling all meat lovers! Head to Sufia in Zakaria Street for the best Tehari in town. Made only during the winter season, Tehari is basically slow-cooked beef or mutton with different spices and ghee (a lot of it!). They start serving as early as 5 am so how about a Tehari breakfast?
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Nolen Gur
You've seriously been living under a rock if you've not heard of Nolen Gur'er mishti. It's a winter speciality. Kolkata is known for its nolen gur'er mishti. The Nolen Gur (jaggery) is used to make a whole lot of sweets like rasgulla, sandesh, ice-cream, cheesecakes and a lot of other heavenly sweets and desserts. Head to Bhim Chandra Nag for the best ones.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
