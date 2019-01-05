Keep Away The Chill & Warm Your Soul With These Hearty Winter Soups

Bakstage has the ultimate soup of every meataholic. Hit up here to chill with the grill in their outdoor section, but you just cannot forget top try their lamb paaya soup. A lip-smacking Mughlai delicacy that is best found in the narrow alleys of old Delhi, you can now relish it here at Bakstage with their signature chur chur naan. A thick spicy soup with enough heat from red meat, top up the paaya with some lemon juice and coriander before dipping the crispy naan into it.