The mercury has dipped to a nice low this year, and we're definitely not complaining. All we are craving is a bowl of hot piping soup that'll keep us toasty and snuggle our soul in a food hug. When it comes to food, Kolkata is never slow (though it can be about other things), and these warm soups are a must try this season.
Keep Away The Chill & Warm Your Soul With These Hearty Winter Soups
Wabi Sabi
Dry fruits and nuts are known to keep you warm. Wabi Sabi has used this old wisdom to create their unique heavy pistachio soup. A creamy soup topped with white wine and pistachio's lingering sweetness, this is just what we need to perk up on a dull day. Try the leek and roasted cauliflower soup for a light snack, and we loved relishing on the healthy wholesomeness of the carrot and lentil soup with a slice of toast.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Cafe Drifter
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Bakstage
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Tak Heng
This gets as close to being cozy as snuggling inside a blanket on a cold evening. An iconic Chinese food joint that makes for amazing home-style cooked food, Tak Heng's chimney soup is like a warm tight hug to the soul that'll keep the cold willies away. Served in a rather large bowl, this soup is meant to be shared to spread warmth and happiness. Pair it with their old fave chilli pork and you'll sigh with satisfaction.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Chai Break
It's the most frequented place in Sector V that serves a mean meal, jazzes up the evening scene with awesome drinks and amps up the night with fab DJ music. All in all, it's the place to be when you are in this side of the town. And this winter when you are here you've got to try their heart carrot, ginger and turmeric soup. Rich in healthy goodness, this soup is packed with fresh flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
