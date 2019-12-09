Hit Up These Shops For Winter Wear For Women

Well, it's that time of the year when that nip in the air makes you want to wear something warm and comfortable. It's winter time, ladies, which means it's time to stock up on those cosy jackets, sweaters and coats. Check our guide on places you should stop by for all your winter wear needs.

New Market

Nothing less than a shopper's paradise, head to New Market for a myriad of winter wear options ranging from scarves and stoles to jackets, sweaters and winter boots. It's crazy crowded this time of the year, so watch out for that. Also, stop by Shree Ram Arcade and Simpark Mall for more options. Don't forget to bargain!
Markets

New Market

Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata

    Gariahat Market

    Another shopping haven, Gariahat is market with shops selling everything under the sun. Whether it's jackets, pullovers, sweaters or coats, the shopkeepers here sell everything at super cheap rates. You have to bargain, of course! They're super stylish too with some wonderful designs on offer.

    Markets

    Gariahat Market

    4.3

    212, Near Ballygunge Gardens, Rash Behari Avenue, Gariahat, Kolkata

      H&M

      H&M has all the stuff you'd need for winters at discounted prices. Their jackets, specially, are really trendy and fashionable. Be it for a casual day out or a party, H&M has jackets for every occasion. They sell out pretty fast so make sure you're there before it does. Watch out for their offers.

      Clothing Stores

      H&M

      4.3

      Woodburn Central, 5-A, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

      Shoppers Stop

      Shoppers Stop also has quite a lot of variety when it comes to winter wear. If you're willing to splurge a little, then their range of jackets is quite impressive and work for formal gatherings as well. The footwear range is worth buying too.

      Clothing Stores

      Shoppers Stop

      4.3

      Forum Courtyard Mall, 10/3, Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

      Dakshinapan Shopping Complex

      Dakshinapan Shopping Complex is literally paradise for shopaholics. It's mostly traditional handicrafts but you have to head here for Kashmiri shawls! Drop in at the Kashmir Emporium for a wide selection of shawls in beautiful, traditional designs.
      Malls

      Dakshinapan Shopping Complex

      4.2

      8/1-B, Near Dahkuria Bridge, Rohim Ostagar Road, Jodhpur Park, Kolkata

      Pantaloons

      Head to Pantaloons for their range of jackets, pullovers as well as inners to protect you from the cold. Watch out for their offers and discounts during the season. Their range of cardigans is pretty impressive.

      Clothing Stores

      Pantaloons

      4.2

      22, Camac Street, Kankaria Estates, Park Street Area, Kolkata

      Max Fashion

      Well, if you're on a budget, then head to Max for winter wear at affordable rates. They also offer a lot of discounts on jackets, coats, pullovers and cardigans during the season (you can get discounts of up to 50%!). You can also get boots for yourself as well as scarves and stoles at real cheap rates.

      Clothing Stores

      Max Fashion

      4.2

      OC Ganguly Sarani, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

      Metro Plaza

      How can we exclude Metro Plaza while talking about winter clothes? You obviously get all the regular jackets and coats and stuff but it's the boots you need to watch out for. The market is known for its footwear stores and rightly so. We're sure you'll find a pair you like.

      Malls

      Metro Plaza

      4.1

      1, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Park Street Area, Kolkata

      All - The Plus Size Store

      Head to All - The Plus Size Store for a range of fashionable jackets and coats if you're on the heavier side and willing to splurge some bucks. But hurry before the sizes get sold out as the collection is quite limited. There isn't much variety but what they have is definitely worth buying.
      Clothing Stores

      All - The Plus Size Store

      4.0

      Mani Square Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 222, Kankurgachi, Kolkata

      Vero Moda

      Head to Vero Moda for their range of trench coats. You can also check out their recently launched Mahogany Collection for the winters to keep yourself warm. We particularly liked the jackets from the range. Winter footwear is limited but still worth a look.

      Clothing Stores

      Vero Moda

      3.9

      Forum Courtyard Mall, 10/3, Elgin Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

