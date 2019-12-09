Well, it's that time of the year when that nip in the air makes you want to wear something warm and comfortable. It's winter time, ladies, which means it's time to stock up on those cosy jackets, sweaters and coats. Check our guide on places you should stop by for all your winter wear needs.
Hit Up These Shops For Winter Wear For Women
New Market
Gariahat Market
Another shopping haven, Gariahat is market with shops selling everything under the sun. Whether it's jackets, pullovers, sweaters or coats, the shopkeepers here sell everything at super cheap rates. You have to bargain, of course! They're super stylish too with some wonderful designs on offer.
H&M
H&M has all the stuff you'd need for winters at discounted prices. Their jackets, specially, are really trendy and fashionable. Be it for a casual day out or a party, H&M has jackets for every occasion. They sell out pretty fast so make sure you're there before it does. Watch out for their offers.
- Upwards: ₹ 499
Shoppers Stop
Shoppers Stop also has quite a lot of variety when it comes to winter wear. If you're willing to splurge a little, then their range of jackets is quite impressive and work for formal gatherings as well. The footwear range is worth buying too.
Dakshinapan Shopping Complex
Pantaloons
Head to Pantaloons for their range of jackets, pullovers as well as inners to protect you from the cold. Watch out for their offers and discounts during the season. Their range of cardigans is pretty impressive.
- Upwards: ₹ 199
Max Fashion
Well, if you're on a budget, then head to Max for winter wear at affordable rates. They also offer a lot of discounts on jackets, coats, pullovers and cardigans during the season (you can get discounts of up to 50%!). You can also get boots for yourself as well as scarves and stoles at real cheap rates.
Metro Plaza
How can we exclude Metro Plaza while talking about winter clothes? You obviously get all the regular jackets and coats and stuff but it's the boots you need to watch out for. The market is known for its footwear stores and rightly so. We're sure you'll find a pair you like.
All - The Plus Size Store
Vero Moda
Head to Vero Moda for their range of trench coats. You can also check out their recently launched Mahogany Collection for the winters to keep yourself warm. We particularly liked the jackets from the range. Winter footwear is limited but still worth a look.
