Shaadi Shopping? Get Stunning Bespoke Lehengas & Sarees At This Designer Boutique

Going traditional isn't about being boring, and once you check into WNW's studio in Kankurgachi, you'll know it first hand. All you ladies who have done up your wedding scrapbook to look like a phenomenal Indian bride wearing the most stunning bridal lehenga, this store is a must check to bring those ideas into fruition.

Started in 2008, WNW has gone on to become a name for designer bridal trousseau. We've seen Yami Gautam wear their lehenga and stun the ramp at the FDCI India Fashion Week (2018). Why not so the same as you walk down the aisle? Traditional fabrics like Benarasi and silks to chic georgette and satins - their sarees and lehengas cover the whole gamut of exquisite textiles, and wear timeless embroideries and brocade embellishments. Their couture bridal wear have that never-go-out-of-style look that every bride craves to have.

Bespoke fashion is their forte, and you can legit get your dream dress custom-made here. Muddled with details and designs? WNW will help you get the perfect look. For your visit, take your girl gang on the tow because they even have light wedding lehengas and sarees that will do wonders for the bridesmaids and your sister.

Prices of sarees start at INR 50,000. Luxury lehengas start at INR 2 lakhs.