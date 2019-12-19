This New Place Is Winning Us Over With Their DIY-Style Wok Meals

Cosmopolitan has endorsed it as a good low carb option, celeb chef Jamie Oliver's magazine hails it 'as the place to be when you're hungry', and Lonely Planet recommends it off and on. Selling Asian food in an Asian country by a European brand is a gutsy thing, but thankfully Wok To Walk's food is grubby delicious and its packaging plays right into our popular culture fads. An Amsterdam-based fast food chain that is known to whip up tasty Asian food, Wok To Walk made its way into India last October (first store in Delhi's CP). The wait to arrive in Kolkata is not surprising, in fact, we're happy that it didn't take a year. With branches spread across various cities in Europe, America, Africa and Saudi Arabia, Wok To Walk has been winning over tastebuds with their DIY-style wok fried meals. Make a base of noodles or rice (udon to whole grain), then go all out to add your toppings (bacon to mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and chicken) and finally choose your sauce to bring it together. Easy to take away or have it anywhere, the portions are good to fill a starving stomach, and take care of all kinds of eaters - picky and fussy ones to the vegans and vegetarians.