All you ladies out there! It's time to give your wardrobe the makeover it needs and we've found just the right stores. Stay up-to-date on fashion trends with these 10 stores in Acropolis Mall. With a diverse range and comfortable yet stylish clothing options, we're sure you'll find all that you need and more here. Don't believe us? Read on.
Fusion Beats To Biba: Best Stores For Women
All - The Plus Size Store
All is one of the few brands in Kolkata that offers a whole lotta options in plus size clothing. Get your hands on both traditional and western wear perfect for all kinds of occasions – casual, work, formals, parties and functions. Prices start at INR 899. Don’t worry! They aren’t the same old frumpy styles you normally find in plus size clothing. The collection’s quite fashionable and trendy.
Marks & Spencer
The mall's got two Marks & Spencer outlets with one solely dedicated to lingerie and the other apparel. There’s a lot of options available for all sizes. From normal bras to first-timers sports bras and shapewear – this store stocks it all. Watch out for their comfortable sleepwear range. The apparel section is also quite diverse. Shirts, tops, jeans, dresses, pants, jeans, jeggings, trousers - they have it all and in plus-size options too, although limited. The prices are on the higher side but, hey, comfort comes first right?
- Upwards: ₹ 800
Aurelia
Aurelia is where you should head to for kurtis in light, breathable fabrics and bright colours. You’ll find a lot of it in pastel shades designed to make you feel comfortable yet stylish whenever you step out. The range is great for college, work, casual or occasion wear.
Levi's
You can never go wrong with denims especially if they are from Levi’s. This store on the first floor caters to all your denim needs. Be it denim jackets or jeans, they’ve got both. From solid and slim fit to ankle length and ripped, the store has all of it besides the regular shirts, t-shirts and polos.
Fabindia
Head to Fabindia on the second floor for kurtas, tunics, capes, dresses and more. They’ve got both Indian and western wear. Have a function or wedding coming up? Choose from their range of traditional sarees, blouses, salwars, churidaars and lehenga-choli sets. They have quite a wide range of apparel for your munchkins too.
2BMe
Fashionable, trendy, super stylish yet comfortable – that’s what the collection at 2BMe in Acropolis Mall is all about. Located on the second floor of the mall, the brand stocks casual wear – tops, t-shirts, dresses, denims, trousers, joggers, shorts and sweaters – at affordable prices. You’ll find options for your little ones too.
Fusion Beats
Fusion Beats is the place to be if you’re looking for ethnic and western wear. From crops tops, shrugs and tunics to jumpsuits, bottomwear and dresses, this brand does everything. The designs are a mix of traditional and modern wear but ‘Indian in spirit’.
Go Colours
Go Colours is your go-to store for bottomwear for women. From leggings and trousers to palazzos, jeggings, joggers and denims, this brand has something to offer to all you women out there. And they’re super affordable too!
Biba
Another plus-size friendly ethnic brand, Biba stocks casual kurtis, salwars, anarkalis and leggings. You’ll also find a nice collection of wedding and evening wear. This brand’s clothes are all about bright colours, flowy materials, quirky prints and geometric patterns sure to make you look stylish and fashionable.
U.S. Polo Assn.
Get your hands on casual wear options from this store on the first floor. From shirts and trousers to dresses and shrugs, US Polo stocks everything besides, of course, their famous polo t-shirts. They’ve got options in different sizes, fabrics and patterns. Walk in and see for yourself!
