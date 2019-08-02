Fusion Beats To Biba: Best Stores For Women

The mall's got two Marks & Spencer outlets with one solely dedicated to lingerie and the other apparel. There’s a lot of options available for all sizes. From normal bras to first-timers sports bras and shapewear – this store stocks it all. Watch out for their comfortable sleepwear range. The apparel section is also quite diverse. Shirts, tops, jeans, dresses, pants, jeans, jeggings, trousers - they have it all and in plus-size options too, although limited. The prices are on the higher side but, hey, comfort comes first right?

