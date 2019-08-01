Anokhi To Chique: Brands To Shop From

A Jaipur-based brand, Anokhi is known for its traditional hand-block prints, appliqué, embroidery, patchwork and bead work done on its range of apparel. Located on the second floor of the mall, this brand does a diverse and colourful selection of

Together with garments - Indian and Western in design - home textiles, sarongs and accessories, Anokhi offers a diverse and colourful selection of both Indian and Western wear. If you’re for a fusion of modern and traditional wear, this brand is for you. From long dresses and jumpsuits to kaftans and shirts, Anokhi stocks it all.