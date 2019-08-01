It's time for a wardrobe makeover ladies! We can never have enough clothes to wear. So, if you wanna up your fashion game or stay up-to-date with the latest trends, these 10 stores inside Forum on Elgin Road are where you need to head. Whether it's Indian wear or a chic party outfit, you'll find it all at these stores.
Anokhi To Chique: Brands To Shop From
Anokhi
A Jaipur-based brand, Anokhi is known for its traditional hand-block prints, appliqué, embroidery, patchwork and bead work done on its range of apparel. Located on the second floor of the mall, this brand does a diverse and colourful selection of
Together with garments - Indian and Western in design - home textiles, sarongs and accessories, Anokhi offers a diverse and colourful selection of both Indian and Western wear. If you’re for a fusion of modern and traditional wear, this brand is for you. From long dresses and jumpsuits to kaftans and shirts, Anokhi stocks it all.
Chique
Whether it is casual, party or occasion wear, Chique offers eclectic and contemporary options for everyone. They stock different kinds of dresses – umbrella, bias, cal body and gowns, jackets, tunics, shirts, tops, palazzos, skirts, culottes and pants available at reasonable rates. You’ll find the store on the third floor of the mall.
Cottonworld
Located on the second floor, this brand deals in natural clothing. The apparel at Cottonworld is all about natural, comfortable and locally sourced fabrics in soothing colours. The store stocks kurtis, dresses, t-shirts, jumpsuits, camisoles, pajamas, shorts among other stuff for women perfect for casual and party wear.
W For Woman
If ethnic wear is your thing, then this brand is for you. W does kurtis, salwar suits, tops, dresses, dupattas, scarves and ethnic sets for women perfect for casual, evening and work wear. Need an outfit for a festive occasion? Buy yourself something from their gilet collection. Their palazzos are also perfect and comfortable for a casual day out.
Kazo
Go no further than Kazo for premium high street western wear at affordable prices. The brand does chic contemporary fashion for the new Indian woman offering an amazing collection of casual, party and work wear for women. Their comfort wear range (we spotted an asymmetric sleeveless top in georgette and satin and totally loved it!) is worth checking out.
Vero Moda
Vero Moda is your go-to brand for different designs and styles. Their casual chic look is the best. Be it stripes, polkas, checks and plains - their jumpsuits and dresses have all the prints, and the variety is massive. Pick a dress or two for your workwear. If you don’t prefer too much bling, Vero Moda is where you should be.
Shoppers Stop
You’ll find literally everything you need here. It’s the first thing you’ll see when you enter the mall. Walk in and check out the wide selection of brands they have on offer here. From basic kurtas and heavy anarkalis to Western dresses, tops and skirts and lingerie, they stock it all!
Mango
Head to Mango for contemporary and urbane designs perfect for the youth. Dresses, jumpsuits, t-shirts, tops, jeans, skirts, suits, shorts, maternity and plus size wear, this brand does it all. It’s your one-stop shop for all apparel needs. You’ll also find great stuff for your little ones.
AND
From dresses and jumpsuits to jeggings and culottes, AND does super chic western wear for women perfect to get your office or party look on point. It’s a perfect blend of formal and evening wear that will make you look and feel amazing. You’ll find the store on the Basement level of Forum Courtyard Mall.
Global Desi
If boho-chic is your thing, then Global Desi is the brand you need to check out. The colourful and vibrant Indian prints mixed with modern influences is sure to catch your attention when you walk in the store located on the first floor of the mall.
Comments (0)