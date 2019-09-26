As they say shopping is therapeutic (for women that is!). If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe or stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, we recommend checking out these stores in south Kolkata.
Ethnic Or Western: Ladies, Head To These Stores In South Kolkata To Bag The Best In Fashion
Ritu Kumar
This famous designer brand stocks all kinds of apparel and accessories for women right from casual wear to bridal wear. The store in Woodburn Park stocks a wide range of apparel from kurtis, tops and gowns to long dresses and lehengas in different designs and patterns. You'll also find accessories like bags, belts and jewellery.
AND
One of the best brands for women hands down, AND in Forum Mall is known for western wear. From dresses and jumpsuits to tunics, tops and bottoms, they have it all. In fact, hit them up if you're confused about what to wear to a party. They also stock jackets and shrugs and workout wear as well as accessories like stoles, footwear and sunglasses.
Prapti
Prapti in Gariahat is where you should be if ethnic wear is your thing. From salwar suits in varying cuts and styles to sarees in fabrics like silk, georgette, handloom and chiffon, they have it all. We love their indo-western kurtis as well. You'll also find kurtis paired with capes and some straight-line fits as well. Would-be brides can also take a look at her huge variety of gorgeous lehengas, at reasonable rates.
Globus Fashion
Cash crunch? No worries. Head to Globus Fashion in Lake Mall for ethnic and western wear at prices starting as low as INR 300. They've got a massive collection of apparel different fabrics, necks, sleeves and designs. Shirts, t-shirts, kurtis, palazzos, joggers, shrugs, jumpsuits, skirts, they have it all. Also, buy accessories like earrings, bangles and necklaces here.
Marks & Spencer
If you're willing to splurge a little, then Marks & Spencer in South City Mall is for you. Besides the usual clothes like shorts, shirts, tops and trousers, Marks & Spencer also stocks lingerie and swimwear. It's a great place to buy formal wear.
Forever New
This store on Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani is nothing short of paradise if you're looking for trendy, stylish dresses. Watch out for their knitwear collection as well as the clutch bags, hats and scarves. You'll also find shirts, tops, jeans and skirts here.
Superdry
Superdry in Quest Mall is another awesome brand to shop from if casual wear is what you are looking for. We absolutely love their range of military shirts. You can also buy sweatshirts and hoodies from here. Looking for footwear? Check out their range of shoes, flip flops, sliders and boots. They also stock socks, undergarments and other accessories for women.
