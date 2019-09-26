Ethnic Or Western: Ladies, Head To These Stores In South Kolkata To Bag The Best In Fashion

img-gallery-featured

As they say shopping is therapeutic (for women that is!). If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe or stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, we recommend checking out these stores in south Kolkata.

Ritu Kumar

This famous designer brand stocks all kinds of apparel and accessories for women right from casual wear to bridal wear. The store in Woodburn Park stocks a wide range of apparel from kurtis, tops and gowns to long dresses and lehengas in different designs and patterns. You'll also find accessories like bags, belts and jewellery.

Clothing Stores

Ritu Kumar

4.6

Woodburn Central, Shop G-04, Woodburn Park, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

AND

One of the best brands for women hands down, AND in Forum Mall is known for western wear. From dresses and jumpsuits to tunics, tops and bottoms, they have it all. In fact, hit them up if you're confused about what to wear to a party. They also stock jackets and shrugs and workout wear as well as accessories like stoles, footwear and sunglasses.

Clothing Stores

AND Store

4.3

Forum Courtyard Mall, Basement, 10/3, Elgin Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Prapti

Prapti in Gariahat is where you should be if ethnic wear is your thing. From salwar suits in varying cuts and styles to sarees in fabrics like silk, georgette, handloom and chiffon, they have it all. We love their indo-western kurtis as well. You'll also find kurtis paired with capes and some straight-line fits as well. Would-be brides can also take a look at her huge variety of gorgeous lehengas, at reasonable rates.

Clothing Stores

Prapti

4.1

14/3, Ashutosh Chowdary Avenue, Ekdalia, Gariahat, Kolkata

image-map-default

Globus Fashion

Cash crunch? No worries. Head to Globus Fashion in Lake Mall for ethnic and western wear at prices starting as low as INR 300. They've got a massive collection of apparel different fabrics, necks, sleeves and designs. Shirts, t-shirts, kurtis, palazzos, joggers, shrugs, jumpsuits, skirts, they have it all. Also, buy accessories like earrings, bangles and necklaces here.

Clothing Stores

Globus Fashion

3.5

Lake Mall, 1st & 2nd Floor, 104, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

image-map-default

Marks & Spencer

If you're willing to splurge a little, then Marks & Spencer in South City Mall is for you. Besides the usual clothes like shorts, shirts, tops and trousers, Marks & Spencer also stocks lingerie and swimwear. It's a great place to buy formal wear.

Clothing Stores

Marks & Spencer

4.2

South City Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 1, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

image-map-default

Forever New

This store on Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani is nothing short of paradise if you're looking for trendy, stylish dresses. Watch out for their knitwear collection as well as the clutch bags, hats and scarves. You'll also find shirts, tops, jeans and skirts here.

Clothing Stores

Forever New

4.6

Fourm Courtyard Mall, Shop 105, Elgin Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Superdry

Superdry in Quest Mall is another awesome brand to shop from if casual wear is what you are looking for. We absolutely love their range of military shirts. You can also buy sweatshirts and hoodies from here. Looking for footwear? Check out their range of shoes, flip flops, sliders and boots. They also stock socks, undergarments and other accessories for women.

Clothing Stores

Superdry

4.5

Quest Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 114, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata

image-map-default

Scotch & Soda

Check out Scotch & Soda if you plan on visiting Quest Mall to shop. From dresses, blouses and suits to coats, blazers and jackets, this brand stocks it all. You'll also find a wide range of footwear, accessories and fragrances. We particularly loved their collection of blouses. 
Clothing Stores

Scotch & Soda

5.0

Quest Mall, 1st Floor, 33, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata

image-map-default