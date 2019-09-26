Ethnic Or Western: Ladies, Head To These Stores In South Kolkata To Bag The Best In Fashion

Prapti in Gariahat is where you should be if ethnic wear is your thing. From salwar suits in varying cuts and styles to sarees in fabrics like silk, georgette, handloom and chiffon, they have it all. We love their indo-western kurtis as well. You'll also find kurtis paired with capes and some straight-line fits as well. Would-be brides can also take a look at her huge variety of gorgeous lehengas, at reasonable rates.