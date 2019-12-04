We're sure all you shopaholics in Liluah were relieved when Rangoli Mall opened in the city because it meant no more travelling for an hour to the other side of town to shop. From Suti and Global Desi to Lifestyle and AND, Rangoli Mall boasts of some beautiful stores for women. Read on to know more.
Global Desi To And: Best Women's Brands At Forum Rangoli Mall
Suti
Suti, on the ground floor, stocks a wide range of apparel for women mostly in cotton and rayon. Kurtis, palazzos, dhoti pants, leggings, dresses, gowns, tops, jackets, scarves - this store has it all at quote budget-friendly rates. You'll also get kurti pants or palazzo sets.
- Upwards: ₹ 700
Lifestyle Stores
Budget not too high? Then, this is where you should be. Located on the first floor of the mall. Lifestyle stocks different brands like Melange, Ginger, Biba and Vero Moda. Flowy dresses, kurtis, tops, jeans, jackets, palazzos, shrugs to accessories like bags and beauty and make-up products, Lifestyle has it all. It's your one-stop destination for all things trendy and fashionable.
- Upwards: ₹ 300
Max Fashion
Max is synonymous to budget-friendly apparel. Get your hands on a wide collection of women's wear like leggings, kurtis, T-shirts, tops, jeans, skirts, and shorts at super affordable rates. If you are into ethnic wear, then their kurti collection will definitely impress you - it's trendy, comfortable and you might just be able to avail deals like 'Buy 2, Get 1 Free.' There's bags, shoes and accessories as well in case you're looking.
- Upwards: ₹ 249
AND
From dresses and jumpsuits to jeggings and culottes, AND does super chic western wear for women perfect to get your office or party look on point. It’s a perfect blend of formal and evening wear that will make you look and feel amazing. You’ll find the store on the first floor of Rangoli Mall.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Reliance Trends
From kurtis and dungarees to shirts and jeans, Reliance Trends stocks a diverse range of Indian and Western wear. We loved their range of anarkalis, palazzos and dupattas. You'll also find a pretty awesome collection of casual and party wear. Watch out for their discounts and offers.
- Upwards: ₹ 160
Cottonworld
Located on the second floor, this brand deals in natural clothing. The apparel at Cottonworld is all about natural, comfortable and locally sourced fabrics in soothing colours. The store stocks kurtis, dresses, t-shirts, jumpsuits, camisoles, pajamas, shorts among other stuff for women perfect for casual and party wear.
Global Desi
If boho-chic is your thing, then Global Desi is the brand you need to check out. The colourful and vibrant Indian prints mixed with modern influences is sure to catch your attention when you walk in the store located on the first floor of the mall.
- Upwards: ₹ 390
Aurelia
Aurelia is where you should head to for kurtis in light, breathable fabrics and bright colours. You’ll find a lot of it in pastel shades designed to make you feel comfortable yet stylish whenever you step out. The range is great for college, work, casual or occasion wear.
- Upwards: ₹ 349
W For Woman
If ethnic wear is your thing, then this brand is for you. W does kurtis, salwar suits, tops, dresses, dupattas, scarves and ethnic sets for women perfect for casual, evening and work wear. Need an outfit for a festive occasion? Their palazzos are also perfect and comfortable for a casual day out.
- Upwards: ₹ 359
Senorita
Located on the first floor of the mall, Senorita is where you go for traditional Indian wear. Grab beautiful kurtis, salwar suits and sarees in all sorts of colours and designs. They are perfect for light family gatherings as well as weddings or any festive occasion. You'll also find crop tops and skirts for functions.
