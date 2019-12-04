Global Desi To And: Best Women's Brands At Forum Rangoli Mall

Max is synonymous to budget-friendly apparel. Get your hands on a wide collection of women's wear like leggings, kurtis, T-shirts, tops, jeans, skirts, and shorts at super affordable rates. If you are into ethnic wear, then their kurti collection will definitely impress you - it's trendy, comfortable and you might just be able to avail deals like 'Buy 2, Get 1 Free.' There's bags, shoes and accessories as well in case you're looking.