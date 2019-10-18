Max To Big Bazaar: Best Of Women's Wear

At a time when Kolkata was flocking with posh malls stocking all high-end brands, Lake Mall in Rashbehari came as a much needed relief. Ladies, if you're keen to up your fashion-o-meter under a tight budget, then you should definitely drop in at these stores in Lake Mall. Read on to know more.  

Max is almost synonymous to budget-friendly apparel options. Shop a wide range of women's wear such as leggings, kurtis, T-shirts, tops, jeans, skirts, and shorts at Max at rates that would make you want to shop more. We specially love their ethnic wear collection - their kurtis are trendy, comfy and you can bag them in deals like 'Buy 2, Get 1 Free.' Besides clothing, you can also stock up on bags, shoes and accessories.

4.3

Lake Mall, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Move over groceries, Big Bazaar stocks a wide range of trendy and affordable women's wear. Plain kurtas paired with printed pants or Patiala bottoms, kurtas with block prints and floral accents, slogan t-shirts, nightwear, dresses and workout essentials, find them all at FBB. You'll also find accessories, bags, and footwear for women.

Lake Mall, 3rd Floor, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Benarasi, tussar, chanderi, handloom and dhakai - Vijaya Sarees on the third floor of the mall is a haven for all saree connoisseurs. From pastel shades to ones with tribal and floral motifs, their collection is suitable for all occasions. Prices start from INR 700.
Lake Mall, 3rd Floor, Shop 322, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Head to Globus Fashion in Lake Mall for ethnic and western wear at prices starting as low as INR 300. They've got a massive collection of apparel different fabrics, necks, sleeves and designs. Shirts, t-shirts, kurtis, palazzos, joggers, shrugs, jumpsuits, skirts, they have it all. Also, buy accessories like earrings, bangles and necklaces here.

3.5

Lake Mall, 1st & 2nd Floor, 104, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Head to All - The Plus Size Store in Lake Mall for fashionable and trendy plus size clothes, made to flatter all body types. The store has an amazing collection of solid formal dresses, tops in elegant floral print starting at INR 999. We are totally digging their kurti collection perfect for casual or party/wedding wear with prices starting at INR 1,200. 

4.0

Lake Mall, Shop 14, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

