At a time when Kolkata was flocking with posh malls stocking all high-end brands, Lake Mall in Rashbehari came as a much needed relief. Ladies, if you're keen to up your fashion-o-meter under a tight budget, then you should definitely drop in at these stores in Lake Mall. Read on to know more.
Max To Big Bazaar: Best Of Women's Wear
Max Fashion
Max is almost synonymous to budget-friendly apparel options. Shop a wide range of women's wear such as leggings, kurtis, T-shirts, tops, jeans, skirts, and shorts at Max at rates that would make you want to shop more. We specially love their ethnic wear collection - their kurtis are trendy, comfy and you can bag them in deals like 'Buy 2, Get 1 Free.' Besides clothing, you can also stock up on bags, shoes and accessories.
FBB - Fashion At Big Bazaar
Move over groceries, Big Bazaar stocks a wide range of trendy and affordable women's wear. Plain kurtas paired with printed pants or Patiala bottoms, kurtas with block prints and floral accents, slogan t-shirts, nightwear, dresses and workout essentials, find them all at FBB. You'll also find accessories, bags, and footwear for women.
Vijaya Sarees
Globus Fashion
Head to Globus Fashion in Lake Mall for ethnic and western wear at prices starting as low as INR 300. They've got a massive collection of apparel different fabrics, necks, sleeves and designs. Shirts, t-shirts, kurtis, palazzos, joggers, shrugs, jumpsuits, skirts, they have it all. Also, buy accessories like earrings, bangles and necklaces here.
All - The Plus Size Store
Head to All - The Plus Size Store in Lake Mall for fashionable and trendy plus size clothes, made to flatter all body types. The store has an amazing collection of solid formal dresses, tops in elegant floral print starting at INR 999. We are totally digging their kurti collection perfect for casual or party/wedding wear with prices starting at INR 1,200.
