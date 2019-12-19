Gilt-Edge Mirrors, Fine China, Vases & More: Do Up Your Casa At This Store

Move on from the same old interiors and snazz up your rooms with curated home decor from different parts of the world from Xora. Whether it's your new apartment or re-vamping a bedroom, this home decor stop will add the Pinterest-y touch to your space without burning a hole in your pocket.



Located at the quite corner of Wood Street, Xora is the brainchild of Veena Bhootra and Anupama Maloo. A perfect combo of modern living and traditional craftsmanship from around the globe, the pieces here are handpicked and exquisite - like the stately mirrors, wall hangings and art scrolls and huge hollow candles. The lamp and candle stands here are not only antique but also a great add-on to your collection of everything rustic. If you have indoor plants, pick a flower vase made of fine china or glass, available in different marbling designs.

The home furnishing collection is quite extensive too - from cushion covers in bright contrasting shades to tableware, and you also get cutlery sets (a must for anyone who wants to surprise their guests in the next tea party). They also have a section where one can score comfy cotton scarves and aromatherapy essentials from local labels. Everything at this store is priced between INR 350 to INR 25,000.