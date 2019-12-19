This City-Based Designer Label Has Set New Trends With Their Menswear Line

Set up in September 2017, YAJY by Aditya Jain has managed to create quite a stir with their curated collection of groomswear. Located in Ballygunge, their range is a fusion of Indian and European vibes.



The store boasts an attractive ensemble of designer wear, including sherwanis, indo-western wear, kurtas, jackets and tuxedos, all hand-embroidered with floral motifs and 3D embellishments. Our fave picks? A linen-silk detachable, chest drape in fluorescent green colour, paired with black straight pants. Perfect for Sangeet or any pre-wedding function for that matter. Another was a chic Indo-Western outfit in bottle green colour with suit detailing and embroidered collars. It comes with golden cowl pants, which further peps up the entire look.



More on the traditional side? Check out their straight-cut sherwanis with zari and sequin detailing in abstract patterns. These are available in neutral shades and bright colours. Their suits and tuxedos are equally regal in look. So if you're the man who don't shy experimenting, then this is where you should be. While kurtas are priced between INR 9,500 and INR 18,500, sherwanis and indo-westerns start from INR 25,000 and INR 55,000, respectively.