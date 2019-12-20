This Shop In Park Centre Will Make You Fall In Love With Good Ol Kurtis All Over Again

Located on the ground floor of Park Centre, Yellow and More is a hidden gem of a store stocking an array of comfortable cotton kurtis and ethnic maxi dresses that are soft, hand-woven and affordable.

What we love the most is that it offers contemporary clothing options for women of all shapes and sizes. The silhouettes are long, modern and flowy and designs are chic and trendy, suitable for both office and party wear. Attending friend's birthday party? We found a red bandhni maxi dress with a tie up around the waist that will look perfect when paired with silver jhumkas. If you're bored of the A-line kurtis you can opt for the ones with asymmetrical cuts.



We recommend you check out this shop for some gorgeous patterns with intricate embroidery around the neck, mirror-work, lace cuts, ikkat and kalamkari prints. If you don't mind going OTT, then you should check out their collection of layered kurtis paired with capes and jackets.



Ranging between INR 1,000 and INR 3,000, their clothing line is light and breezy and won't make you sweat.