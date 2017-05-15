Board Games, Pasta And Sheesha: You Can't Get Bored At Terminal 11

You are going to find Terminal 11 to be of the most fun spots in town. Peace of mind is absolutely necessary in a world like today. And this place will give you that too. The cafe has a mini stage for events, be it music or stand-up comedy. Book-lovers, there are a couple of walls filled with books for you to read and books to purchase. They have a lot of fun games to play too, like Scrabble, UNO, Jenga and more. It's a guarantee that you will never get bored here. There is something for everybody to do. A good place for the sheesha smokers. Non- smokers, worry not. They have a large non smoking area. The sheesha room is a tiny little space with good ventilation and has various seating arrangements for comfort plus with dim lights. The main section is bright and lively.