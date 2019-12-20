Shop Formals & Casuals From This Multi-Category Store Under INR 500

When you are crossing Exide More, you will see a huge two-storied store which has opened its doors. We are talking about Zudio. This store is for all those people who love to shop from Max, Trends, Globus, and Westside due to their pocket-friendly price point.

The ground floor is dedicated to women's wear and the best part is, you can get your hands on the most pocket-friendly shirts and tops which you would otherwise have bought from Gariahat or Esplanade. Buy a no sleeves floral printed lime top in cotton which can always be your companion to beat the Kolkata humidity. Or if you want to get into loose and airy clothes, go for the fit-and-flare peasant blouse in yellow, which works like a charm for stylish college wear. Prices start from as low as INR 300.

We checked out the men's section too and were not at all disappointed. We would definitely recommend the sharp slim fit formal trousers. Men can pick up solid coloured shirts and trousers if they think their office wear wardrobe needs a change. Their collection of denim and casual shirts left us surprised. We spotted a certain red woolen shirt and paired it with a light grey denim. We would have definitely bought that pair had we not spent our whole salary on eating! We also liked their trendy t-shirts in solids and multi-coloured stripes. Wear an orange round neck t-shirt with black denim and a black denim jacket (yes they have that too!), and you are all good to go for a Friday night!

The t-shirts start at INR 199 and the denim from INR 599.