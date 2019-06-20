Fight Like A Girl: Ladies, Hit These MMA Classes

With branches in Khar and Andheri, XFF is a well-renowned institute which offers MMA training for fitness/self-defence enthusiasts and professionals, both.

For newbies, they offer Crossfit training, body sculpting services, and Commando fitness, along with MMA training. The trial class will cost you INR 500, while a month will cost you INR 5,000. Classes take place thrice a week, for an hour.

Pick the days and hours that work for you - the classes start 7AM onwards, and the last batch begins at 8PM.

Are you a pro fighter in the making? They offer training for boxing, Taekwondo, and Muay Thai. Oh, and they have legitl cage fights as well!

Contact them on +91 9967 880547, or at kickboxingworld@gmail.com.