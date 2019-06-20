Fight Like A Girl: Ladies, Hit These MMA Classes

We're big fans of a workout that kicks ass, and MMA is a popular choice, because it takes #inspo from other forms like Jiu Jitsu, Krav Maga and Muay Thai. Join one of these classes, and you've got a workout that'll have you fit, lean and combat-ready!

XFF - Xtreme Fight Federation

With branches in Khar and Andheri, XFF is a well-renowned institute which offers MMA training for fitness/self-defence enthusiasts and professionals, both.
For newbies, they offer Crossfit training, body sculpting services, and Commando fitness, along with MMA training. The trial class will cost you INR 500, while a month will cost you INR 5,000. Classes take place thrice a week, for an hour.
Pick the days and hours that work for you - the classes start 7AM onwards, and the last batch begins at 8PM.

Are you a pro fighter in the making? They offer training for boxing, Taekwondo, and Muay Thai. Oh, and they have legitl cage fights as well!

Contact them on +91 9967 880547, or at kickboxingworld@gmail.com.

Gyms

Xtreme Fight Federation

4.7

Makhija Royale, 10th Floor, Next To Rajasthan Hotel, SV Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Fight Elite MMA

Located super close to Andheri Station (W), Fight Elite's got batches split according to skill level - Beginner, Intermediate, SuperKicks and Fighters.
The classes start at INR 4,000 for a month, and beginner classes are held at 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and last for an hour.
The evening batches kick off at 6:00 PM everyday, and are held at 8:00 PM on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Phew, so you've got quite a few options for timings (and difficulty levels) that work for you!

Gyms

Fight Elite MMA

4.3

The Business Point, Shop 2, Paliram Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Fighting Fit

With classes split by age group, Fighting Fit is a great option for the newbie - the classes start at a pocket friendly INR 3,000 (in Bandra) and at INR 1500 (in Vasai) and are usually held in the evening from 7:30 - 9 PM. If MMA isn't all you want to master, they teach Jiu-Jitsu, Kickboxing and Muay Thai as well. 

Classes & Workshops

Fighting Fit

4.3

Bandra Hindu Association School, Ground Floor, Off Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Andheri Sports Complex

Offering MMA training at a super economical rate of INR 1500 a month, Andheri Sports Complex conducts classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. They charge you a one-time fee of INR 3500 for uniforms and admission, and you will need to pay fees for a whole quarter of training, and not by month.
We think this is a great way to dip your toes into the world of MMA!

Pro-Tip: There's a Women's Self Defense workshop that takes place here every weekend, which is a part of a month-long course. It's free of charge for women, so if you're interested, you know where to go!

Sports Venues

Andheri Sports Complex

Shahji Raje Sports Club, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

