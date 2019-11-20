Blissed Out Skin: Homegrown Brands On Our Radar

Wild Earth was founded in 2016 by Shabia Walia, and is a popular local cosmetic brand. Wild Earth offers natural beauty products free from sulphates and parabens, and has over 17 categories of soaps, scrubs, lip balms, sulphate-free shampoos, shower gels, face mists and gift sets. All cosmetics are handmade and eco-friendly, and contain natural ingredients like herbs, essential oils, plant derivatives, sandalwood, turmeric, tulsi, honey and milk. You can buy these products from the company website, and through online stores.

#LBBTip: A part of the revenue goes towards supporting the underprivileged through Shabia’s social initiative “The Bluebells Community.