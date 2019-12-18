Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Borivali West
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Borivali West
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Clothing Stores
Gift Shops
Accessories
Bars
Amusement Parks
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Link View Fine Dine
Family Dinner? This Restaurant Offers Amazing North Indian Delights!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bunkerzzz Cafe
A Small Cozy Place With Some Amazing Food In The Lanes Of Borivali!
Borivali West
Bars
Bars
Jaamvan Bar - Eskay Resorts
Jaamvan: A Multicusine Restroobar With Vegetarian Menu & A Pretty Decor!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
63 By-Lane
This Restaurant In Borivali Serves Some Amazing Pastas, Salad & Much More!
Borivali West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sit Down Bistro
A Quiet Cozy Place With Good Food, Books & Games In Borivali
Borivali West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Khichdi Garden
101 Types Of Khichadi At One Place In Borivali!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
AB3 - Akkad Bakkad Bombay Boo
Enjoy The Amazing Variants In Sandwiches At Ab3
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Monopoly Restaurant & Catering
Monopoly Will Satiate Your Hunger Pangs & Make The Experience Pocket Friendly
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Ministry Of Eggs
The Menu At Ministry Of Eggs Is All Dishes Egglicious
Borivali West
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Bombay Kulfi
Check Out This Place In Borivali For Their Amazing Variation On The Kulfis
Borivali West
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Giani Ice Cream
Giani Ice Cream Comes To Borivali West!
Borivali West
Bars
Bars
Spin City Kitchen & Bar
This Place Which Serves Great Food & Drinks At Affordable Rates Is Pure Bliss!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Eggelicious
This Place Specialises In Egg-Based Dishes!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Oye Teri - The Kulcha Kulture
A Superb Place For Some Yum North Indian Food!
Borivali West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Olive Garden
A New Addition With Inherent Calmness, Beautiful Decor And Quality Food
Borivali West
Cafes
Cafes
Brunch N Munch
American, Continental & Fusion Bombay Breakfast At This New Cafe In Borivali
Borivali West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Masala Mastee
Masala Mastee: A Perfect Hub For All Types Of Cuisines
Borivali West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dwaraka
This Veg Restaurant In Dwarka Serves Delicious Snacks!
Borivali West
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
NIIT
Get ‘Future Ready’ And Learn Skills For Jobs Of The Future With NIIT!
Borivali West
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Om Ice Cream Falooda
Best Falooda Served At This Age Old Place In Borivali!
Borivali West
Have a great recommendation for
Borivali West?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE