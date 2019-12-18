Borivali West

Casual Dining
image - Link View Fine Dine
Casual Dining

Link View Fine Dine

Family Dinner? This Restaurant Offers Amazing North Indian Delights!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bunkerzzz Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Bunkerzzz Cafe

A Small Cozy Place With Some Amazing Food In The Lanes Of Borivali!
Borivali West
Bars
image - Jaamvan Bar - Eskay Resorts
Bars

Jaamvan Bar - Eskay Resorts

Jaamvan: A Multicusine Restroobar With Vegetarian Menu & A Pretty Decor!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - 63 By-Lane
Fast Food Restaurants

63 By-Lane

This Restaurant In Borivali Serves Some Amazing Pastas, Salad & Much More!
Borivali West
Casual Dining
image - Sit Down Bistro
Casual Dining

Sit Down Bistro

A Quiet Cozy Place With Good Food, Books & Games In Borivali
Borivali West
Casual Dining
image - Khichdi Garden
Casual Dining

Khichdi Garden

101 Types Of Khichadi At One Place In Borivali!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - AB3 - Akkad Bakkad Bombay Boo
Fast Food Restaurants

AB3 - Akkad Bakkad Bombay Boo

Enjoy The Amazing Variants In Sandwiches At Ab3
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Monopoly Restaurant & Catering
Fast Food Restaurants

Monopoly Restaurant & Catering

Monopoly Will Satiate Your Hunger Pangs & Make The Experience Pocket Friendly
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ministry Of Eggs
Fast Food Restaurants

Ministry Of Eggs

The Menu At Ministry Of Eggs Is All Dishes Egglicious
Borivali West
Dessert Parlours
image - Bombay Kulfi
Dessert Parlours

Bombay Kulfi

Check Out This Place In Borivali For Their Amazing Variation On The Kulfis
Borivali West
Dessert Parlours
image - Giani Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Giani Ice Cream

Giani Ice Cream Comes To Borivali West!
Borivali West
Bars
image - Spin City Kitchen & Bar
Bars

Spin City Kitchen & Bar

This Place Which Serves Great Food & Drinks At Affordable Rates Is Pure Bliss!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Eggelicious
Fast Food Restaurants

The Eggelicious

This Place Specialises In Egg-Based Dishes!
Borivali West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Oye Teri - The Kulcha Kulture
Fast Food Restaurants

Oye Teri - The Kulcha Kulture

A Superb Place For Some Yum North Indian Food!
Borivali West
Casual Dining
image - Olive Garden
Casual Dining

Olive Garden

A New Addition With Inherent Calmness, Beautiful Decor And Quality Food
Borivali West
Cafes
image - Brunch N Munch
Cafes

Brunch N Munch

American, Continental & Fusion Bombay Breakfast At This New Cafe In Borivali
Borivali West
Casual Dining
image - Masala Mastee
Casual Dining

Masala Mastee

Masala Mastee: A Perfect Hub For All Types Of Cuisines
Borivali West
Casual Dining
image - Dwaraka
Casual Dining

Dwaraka

This Veg Restaurant In Dwarka Serves Delicious Snacks!
Borivali West
Schools & Colleges
image - NIIT
Schools & Colleges

NIIT

Get ‘Future Ready’ And Learn Skills For Jobs Of The Future With NIIT!
Borivali West
Dessert Parlours
image - Om Ice Cream Falooda
Dessert Parlours

Om Ice Cream Falooda

Best Falooda Served At This Age Old Place In Borivali!
Borivali West
