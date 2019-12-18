Byculla

image - Essence - Comfort Inn Heritage
Essence - Comfort Inn Heritage

Byculla Has A Hidden Treasure That Is Yet To Be Discovered!
Byculla
image - Superheroes Bistro
Superheroes Bistro

A Superhero Themed Cafe In Byculla Offers Some Amazing Burger Combos
Byculla
image - The Golden Triangle
The Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle In Byculla Is One Of The Prettiest Decor Stores We've Seen In The City
Byculla
image - The Bark Club
The Bark Club

Your Pet Will Hound You For Some Pampering At This Awesome Daycare
Byculla
image - The Great Eastern Home
The Great Eastern Home

Living Luxe At This Beautiful Byculla Store In A Historic Mill
Byculla
image - Ficus Fine Living
Ficus Fine Living

Figurines To Furniture: Make A Statement With All Things Pretty From This Brand
Byculla
image - Goyaa
Goyaa

Warehouse To Fine Diner: This New Addition To SoBo Is Super Classy
Byculla
image - Hufflepuff
Hufflepuff

Potterheads, Pay Attention: There Is A Cafe Named Hufflepuff In Mumbai
Byculla
image - Kuan Kung Temple
Kuan Kung Temple

We've Found Mumbai's Very Own Chinatown In Mazgaon Which You Must Visit
Byculla
image - Hasnabad Dargah
Hasnabad Dargah

Did You Know There's A Mini Taj Mahal Right Here In Mumbai?
Byculla
image - Sarvi Restaurant
Sarvi Restaurant

Seekh And You Shall Find: This Iconic SoBo Joint Whips Up The Best Kainchi Kebabs
Byculla
image - Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

A Perfect Day: Greenery And Art For INR 10 At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Byculla
image - Haji Tikka Corner
Haji Tikka Corner

So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
image - Crostini 18
Crostini 18

This Mazgaon Eatery Offers A Range Of Sumptuous Savoury Cones
Mazgaon
image - The J
The J

It's Fry-O-Clock: The J Has Opened A New Outlet In Mazgaon & We're Getting Those Loaded Fries
Mansingh Road
image - Joseph Baptista Garden
Joseph Baptista Garden

Head To This Beautiful Garden In Mazgaon For A Chill Afternoon
Mazgaon
image - Chinatown
Chinatown

We've Found Mumbai's Very Own Chinatown In Mazgaon Which You Must Visit
Mazgaon
image - Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
Roshan Bakery & Restaurant

We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
image - Lion Heart
Lion Heart

All Day Happy Hours And No Fee For Co-Working At The Lion Heart In Byculla
image - Al Kebabi
Al Kebabi

Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience
image - Tote On The Turf
Tote On The Turf

Tote-Talli Awesome: Tote On The Turf Has A Fancy New Bar That You Gotta Check Out
Mahalaxmi
image - Prince Shawarma
Prince Shawarma

This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
image - Mughal Masjid
Mughal Masjid

How To Find A Slice Of Persia On Mohammed Ali Road
Umerkhadi
image - The Tasty Tongue
The Tasty Tongue

Drop By This Newbie For Some Killer Quick Bites!
image - Taj Ice Cream
Taj Ice Cream

You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
image - Surti 12 Handi
Surti 12 Handi

Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
image - Poster Stuff
Poster Stuff

Bollywood Buffs, This Is The Best Shop In Town For Vintage Movie Posters
Kumbharwada
image - Sukri's Biryani House
Sukri's Biryani House

This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
image - Imam Sharbathwala
Imam Sharbathwala

Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
image - Vintage Watches
Vintage Watches

Rolex, Seiko Or Rado: This Shop In Chor Bazar Sells Original Vintage Watches For Cheap
Kumbharwada
image - Shalimar Restaurant
Shalimar Restaurant

Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
image - Mansoori Curio Shop
Mansoori Curio Shop

This Shop In Chor Bazaar Has Everything Antique At Reasonsable Prices!
Kumbharwada
image - Noor Mohammadi Hotel
Noor Mohammadi Hotel

If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
