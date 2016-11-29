LBBPicks: This Guide Book Explores Mumbai Through The Prism Of The Sea

The sea is what makes Mumbai what it is. Whether it be the iconic Queen’s Necklace, or the perennial smell of fish that makes us wrinkle our noses. This booklet and map, which was written by Sourav Roy, knits 24 cities about the story together with the help of illustrations, road maps and stories, all of which show this connection.

As of now, it is only available in the shop at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, the shop at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, and at Filter, a design shop in Fort. It was written with the intention of taking the somewhat dry and factual approach to history taken by museums such as the Dr Bhau Daji Lad museum, and presenting the city’s corners in a richer context.