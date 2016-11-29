Check out Storycity, an illustrated book which acts as a guide to Mumbai – but as seen from the perspective of a city by the sea.
#LBBPicks: This Guide Book Explores Mumbai Through The Prism Of The Sea
What About It?
The sea is what makes Mumbai what it is. Whether it be the iconic Queen’s Necklace, or the perennial smell of fish that makes us wrinkle our noses. This booklet and map, which was written by Sourav Roy, knits 24 cities about the story together with the help of illustrations, road maps and stories, all of which show this connection.
As of now, it is only available in the shop at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, the shop at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, and at Filter, a design shop in Fort. It was written with the intention of taking the somewhat dry and factual approach to history taken by museums such as the Dr Bhau Daji Lad museum, and presenting the city’s corners in a richer context.
What We Love
Stories of Mumbai books, museums, buildings, hidden secrets and more can be found in this book. If you’re heading into the museum to have a relaxed day {and we hope you’ve read our guide to it as well}, we recommend picking up a copy of this book to have a richer experience while you explore the exhibits.
So, We're Saying...
The book sells for INR 750. The book is a useful tool to not only understand the museum’s exhibits more, but also to appreciate the sea more. We highly recommend it.
