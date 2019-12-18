Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Cumballa Hill
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Cumballa Hill
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Cafes
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Madcaps
Poker Night, Bachelorette Or Halloween? This Party Shop In Peddar Road Has It All
Cumballa Hill
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee By Di Bella
Australia's Largest Specialty Coffee In Mumbai Now
Cumballa Hill
Food Stores
Food Stores
Foodhall
A Huge Variety Of Products All Under One Hood
Cumballa Hill
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Precious Collection
From Rajwada To Mughal Designs: This Jewel Lounge Is Every Minimalist's Dream
Cumballa Hill
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Plate & Pint
This New All Day Diner In The City Is What Instagram Dreams Are Made Of
Cumballa Hill
Other
Other
Chinoy Mansion
Peeps, You'll Get A Plethora Of Takeaway & Order-In Options At This Cumballa Hill Khau Galli
Cumballa Hill
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Soap Opera
Are Off-Shoulders Your Thing? This Affordable Shop In Kemps Corner Will Sort You Out
Cumballa Hill
Book Stores
Book Stores
Warden Book House
Dream Interpretation, Palm Reading & More: A Mysterious Bookstore In Mumbai Sells Only Self-Help Books
Cumballa Hill
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Waffles On Wheels
Heard This? Mumbai’s Got Itself A New Food Truck And It’s All About Waffles
Cumballa Hill
Auditoriums
Auditoriums
Films Division
Spent Too Much This Week? Here's Where You Can Watch Free Movies Every Friday
Cumballa Hill
Gyms
Gyms
Nitrro Bespoke Fitness
We Tried Out Mumbai's First 'Pure Oxygen' Fitness Centre & Here's What We Felt
Cumballa Hill
Tailors
Tailors
Manish Jolly
This Kemps Corner Tailor Will Recreate Your Favourite Celebrity's Blouses
Cumballa Hill
Salons
Salons
Jean-Claude Biguine
Get Pampered: Here's Your Insight To Luxury Salon Jean Claude Biguine
Cumballa Hill
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Diet Tamasha
Dabba Watch: Order Pink Quinoa Sushi And Chia Seed Pudding For Lunch
Cumballa Hill
Pubs
Pubs
The Bombay Bronx
This Mumbai Themed Pub Has Reopened & It's Back As A Bar & Co-Working Space
Cumballa Hill
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Under The Banyan Tree
The Banyan tree Is A Quiet Hidden Gem In Mumbai
Tardeo
Museums
Museums
National Museum Of Indian Cinema
Mumbai Now Has A Place For All Cinema-Lovers
Cumballa Hill
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Paraphernalia
Your Paraphernalia For Weddings: Shop For Designer Lehengas From This Posh Store
Tardeo
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Mora Taara
Give Your Home A Makeover With Quirky Decor From This Iconic SoBo Brand
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Corporate Collars
Men, We've Spotted A Chic Boutique You'll Fall In Love With
Tardeo
Other
Other
Jindal Mansion
There's A Gorgeous Art Installation In South Bombay, & We Heart It
Mazgaon
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Premec By Lucky Pen House
Get Customised Pens, Astronaut Erasers & More Stationery From This Store At Breach Candy
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Auber-Gin
Auber- Gin Specialises In Some Amazing Gin Cocktails With Delicious Vegetarian Food
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bombay Cartel
This Multi Cuisine Restaurant Offers Amazing Food Along With Live Screening
Breach Candy
Bars
Bars
Doppio Bar & Brasserie
Doppio At Breach Candy Has An All New South-East Asian Menu
Cumballa Hill
Cafes
Cafes
FiLLi
Never Miss A Joke: You Can Now Attend Late Night Open Mics In Mumbai
Breach Candy
Gyms
Gyms
Nitrro
We Tried Out Mumbai's First 'Pure Oxygen' Fitness Centre & Here's What We Felt
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Candy & Green
Try Zucchini Parcels & Vegan Omelettes At This Vegetarian Eatery In SoBo
Breach Candy
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Du Rhone Chocolatier
This Swiss Chocolate Brand Is Making Handmade Praline And Truffle That You Should Totally Have
Tardeo
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Nordic Kandie
The Vegan Chocolate From Nordic Kandie Is Rich, Dark And Guilt-Free
Kemps Corner
Tailors
Tailors
Just Men
Suit Yourself: Here's Why You Need To Head To This Luxury Menswear Store In Mumbai
Tardeo
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
India Cane House
Get Beautiful Cane Furniture At This Kemps Corner Store For INR 750 Upward
Kemps Corner
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Roots Fashion Studio
Ladies, You Must Visit Roots Fashion Studio At Breach Candy For Chic & Classy Apparel Options
Breach Candy
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Indizza - The Delivery Kitchen
Indizza Is The Answer To All Your Cravings For A Wholesome Punjabi Meal
Peddar Road
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Pack-A-Pav
Pav Wow! SoBo Peeps, Pack A Pav Has Opened Up A New Outlet At Kemps Corner
Kemps Corner
Have a great recommendation for
Cumballa Hill?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE