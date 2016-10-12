All movie posters – bright, colourful and {mostly} Bollywood – can be bought from Poster Stuff, a brilliant shop in Chor Bazaar.
Bollywood Buffs, This Is The Best Shop In Town For Vintage Movie Posters
Shortcut
What Are The Details?
We were hit by a flash of colour and nostalgia as the faces of old-time Bollywood stars smiled upon us in the sunny, tiny lane of Mutton Street, Chor Bazaar. Every inch of the window was plastered with posters like Don, Guide and even Mr. And Mrs. 55.
We went inside and saw more of this, from top to bottom, and left to right – pinned up high or stacked into a pile, this shop has a huge collection of film posters. These start from small and go up to full-sized posters big enough to cover most of your wall, and are either reprints of the original posters {priced INR 300 upwards} or original prints {priced INR 1,000 upwards}.
We also found framed versions of a few posters available {INR 1,200} in his shop. The movies were from old black and white Hindi movies and even featured a few classic English ones such as Pulp Fiction and Godfather. We loved the sassy door-hanging ‘welcome’ cards which we would totally hang outside our house for INR 250 each. Goes to show how sarcasm was always a thing.
Anything Else?
Like the feel of old-school ads and think it doesn’t get better than ‘beta, sweater pehno’? Check this place for prints of advertisements too. We found black-and-white Colgate campaign posters here. You could find something interesting too. And as long as you’re in Chor Bazaar, don’t forget to check out the other goodies we’ve found.
So, We’re Saying…
Movies take you to another world, and this place, even more so. If films are your jam, then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t hit this place up.
