Check Into These Luxury Resorts Near Pune For A Mini-Vacation

Craving a break but don’t have enough time to enjoy a long vacation? Thanks to these luxury resorts in and around Pune, it’s now possible to take that break without worrying about applying for leaves! Be it for wellness, a celebration or just to spend some me-time away from the hustle of the city life, these luxury resorts in Pune make for the finest mini-vacation destinations.

The Machan

Less than a two hour drive from Pune, The Machan is a gorgeous property situated in the dense green foliage of the Western Ghats. This luxury resort gives you the chance to live in luxury treehouses, indulge in spa therapies and take strolls in the forests around the property. They also win brownie points for being an eco-friendly getaway! 

The Machan

Javan Tungi Road, Village Jambulne, Atvan, Maharashtra

Le Meridian

Less than 2 hours away from Pune, Mahabaleshwar makes for a perfect weekend break from the city life. Plus it gives you the option to check into fine luxury at the Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar! Enjoy lazing around in the infinity pool, indulge in spa treatments, walk around the green pathways around the property, and feast on the views that this resort has to offer. 

Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Resort & Spa

211 & 212, Satara Medha Mahabaleshwar Road, Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Jalsrushti Island Resort

Enjoy an island getaway right here in Pune! Set on the Mulshi Lake, Jalsrushti Island Resort is a 14 cottage resort amidst nature. The location ensures complete privacy, and a well-deserved break from the city life. The air is fresh and clean, the property is surrounded by greenery and water, and the impeccable service and gorgeous architecture make for the picture-perfect vacation that you’re craving for.

Jalsrushti Island Resort

Post Jamgaon, Mulshi, Maharashtra

Fort Jadavgadh

Imagine living in a fort, complete with stone passages and large getaways and intimidating sculptures and walls. Fort Jadhavgadh gives you the opportunity to experience life in a historical fort, and is a popular destination for a quick getaway from Pune. The service is great, the property is gorgeous, and the old-world charm strikes a perfect balance with the modern amenities that this luxury resort in Pune provides. 

Fort Jadhavgadh

Hadapsar Saswad Road, Jadhavwadi, Maharashtra

Conrad

This luxury resort is located right here in the middle of the city, but the tranquil interiors and 5-star service provide a break from the city life all around. The food is some of the best in the city, the service is great, the rooms are equipped with modern amenities and the property has a gorgeous swimming pool and even a fitness area that you can spend your time in. 

Conrad Pune

7, Mangaldas Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

Hyatt

Located on Ahmednagar Highway, this luxury resort in Pune is the ideal destination for a staycation. Check in to indulge in dimsum loaded brunches, swim in the gorgeous pool that will remind you of Bali, enjoy spa treatments (they even have an open air spa) or simply lazy around in the gardens that come attached to your suite.

Hyatt Pune

88, Near Aga Khan Palace, Nagar Road, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

Oxford Golf Resort

This expansive golf club offers a lovely, relaxing break from the city life. Check in to enjoy the freshness of the clean air, the greenery of the landscape and the calmness of the tranquil space. The rooms provide a view of the surrounding mountain ranges, and recreational activities ensure you’re kept entertained. 


Oxford Golf Resort

Next To Crystal Honda Showroom, Mumbai Bangalore Highway, Lavale, Maharashtra

Atmantan Wellness Resort

If you’re in the mood for a wellness getaway, it doesn’t get better than Atmantan. Less than 2 hours away from the city, Atmantan Wellness Resort provides a relaxing ambiance where guests can check in to enjoy yoga, massages and spa therapies, meditation, healthy food, and gorgeous views of the surrounding landscape in Mulshi.

Atmantan Wellness Resort

Village Palase, Tamhini Ghat Road, Mulshi, Maharashtra

Malhar Machi

Less than 2 hours away from Pune, Malhar Machi in Mulshi is a perfect getaway for those looking at an intimate break with their loved one. The resort offers cottages, modern amenities, a swimming pool, fresh air, and breath-taking beautiful views of the green Mulshi landscape. 


Malhar Machi

Post Valne, Mulshi, Maharashtra

DoubleTree By Hilton

Located in Chinchwad, this luxury resort is a great option for those looking at a staycation within the city. With modern rooms equipped with all the amenities that you’d require for a perfect stay, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune offers a lovely ambiance to unwind in. The rooftop restaurant by the pool is a lovely space to enjoy their delicious meals, and the spa and wellness centre offer great options to unwind. 

DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel

C-32, MIDC Tata Motors Road, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

