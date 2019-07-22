Foodies, This Pizzeria In KP Customises Your Wood-Fired Pizzas Live

We stumbled upon this cozy loft-style pizzeria that lets you make your own pizza or lets you design your dish while it is being prepared live in front of you. Head to 1441 Pizzeria, where you can enjoy wood-fired pizzas and some amazing side dishes. Situated in Koregaon Park, in the serene lane of Saavya Rasa or Starbucks, 1441 Pizzeria is a hidden pizzeria which is an ideal place to enjoy a meal in peace. Neat doesn't even begin to define the place. With a bold parrot green door and brick walls, this cafe emits cozy vibes. They have a live counter where you can design your own pizzas and see them customise live. Love making pizzas? This pizzeria lets you. All the pizzas are thin crust and wood-fired. You can opt for an 8 inch or an 11 inch base, choose between sauces and toppings. In this section, they have three categories - margarita, classic and gourmet. Choose between sauces like mama's sauce, Italian pelati and jain sauce. There are innumerable toppings of veggies and meats (including pepperoni!) you can choose from. Other than that, you can choose between different kinds of wood-fired thin-crust pizzas such as the classic flama pizza, 5-cheese pizza, goat cheese pizza or the BBQ chicken one. Dig into a bowl of creamy kinds of pasta, which come in different sauces. We love the alfredo fusilli bowl, which is creamy and cheesy. Choose between their specials which consist of onion rings, garlic breads, cheesy balls, jalepeno poppers and much more that will enhance the taste of the pizza. To quench your thirst, you can order different types of lemonades or soft drinks - a combination we all are guilty of loving! Check out the desserts if you have a sweet tooth and indulge in the creamy chocolate mousse, nutella pizza or tiramisu. Be it a date with bae or a fun outing with friends, this cozy pizzeria is one of our favourite spots.