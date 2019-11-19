Royal Affair: 300 Years Of Heritage Converted Into A Stunning Hotel, Drop By Now!

The Fort Jadhavgadh located on a hillock north of Saswad Pune. It was built in 1710 by a Maratha General Shri Raja Pilaji Jadhavrao. The Fort Jadhavgadh is the first and only heritage fort hotel of Maharashtra. The Fort Jadhavgadh is managed by Dr Vitthal Kamat’s Group of Hotels. A total of 58 rooms comprising of Royal Suites, Darbari Suites, Varsha Suites, Hill View Dalaan, Chaavni, Kholi and Neem Forest Cottages, are spread across the fort's three wings - making it an ideal luxury destination near Pune. The interiors are a mix of old-world charm and contemporary luxuries. The hotel has “Chhajja” it's round the clock dining restaurant and “Payatha” the ethnic foothill restaurant. The temperature-controlled swimming pool in the fort hotel is on a rooftop and it’s called “Kund”. They have “Prangan” – Conference room which is 1300 Sq. Ft accommodates around 60-70 people. Also, you can celebrate on a rooftop party or get together with an awesome view. They also have a Royal Lawn which has a small Ganapati temple and the place also can be used for parties, marriages, wedding receptions etc. Don’t miss the “Aai” Museum inside the Fort Hotel which portrays the era of Maratha empire. You can spot many birds here such as Parrots, Sparrows, Owls, Kingfishers and many more. Maybe you will not get network connectivity properly due to the Fort’s heritage nature untouched. But, if you need Internet services they have high-speed Wi-Fi available. You will find interesting activities like Bullock Cart Rides, Fort Tour, Museum Tour, Pottery Making, Mehendi, Saree/ Dhoti Draping, Tutari Learning, Moheem Trek and many more. You must try adventure activities like Air Rifle Shooting, Archery Shooting, Paintball, Zip Line and Rappling here. Fort Jadhavgadh is one leisure vacation that you just can’t miss thrown in a scenic drive from Mumbai or Pune. There is something ineffably mesmerizing about staying at Fort Jadhavgadh. Experience the scenic nature, breathtaking view and stress-free life here. Make your holiday a lifetime experience at Fort Jadhavgadh. Insider Tip: 1. Please don’t miss the authentic Maharashtrian Food at their restaurants. 2. Prices may vary between INR 7000 to INR 17000 for different sizes of accommodation.