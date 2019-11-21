From Yum Cocktails To Fab Food, This Revolving Lounge Is Everything You Need!

Recently I have visited a 360-degree revolving restaurant which is located in the Deccan area. This is one of a kind revolving restaurant in Pune. They have 2 floors in a building 8th floor is having a dance floor and on the 9th floor having a rotating dining area with beautiful ambience. You can see all Pune view while having your food and night view is amazing because you can see Pune city at the top of a hill area. The wheel which rotates, it took around 45 minutes to complete 1 round. I have tried: Dhaniya Malai Shorba This perfect soup for veg lovers. It was a fresh dhaniya soup with added malai and green peace. The soup was tasty and spicy. Li paneer kabab With fresh paneer and added buttery spices the perfect starter.Forst time I loved paneer starter so much. Veg Burmese Khowsuey This Italian dish I tried for the first time and it was amazing to have noodles with some sauce and some topping. The test was amazing. Recommended. Murg Musallam The perfect spicy Murg musallam was tasty. Added chicken kheema with rice was amazing. The quantity is fare enough for 2-3 people. Gajar ka Halwa The sweet dish is alway favourite of mine. I tried Gajar ka halwa here. Halwa was hot and made up with fresh carrot and dry fruit topping were amazing. overall good experience I had here. Do visit this lovely place