Know What To Gift You Friends On A Budget Thanks To This Little Store

Remember those days when we had to go out scouting quirky gift stores for birthday presents? Well luckily, 3F Designs on Apte Road gives you the same feels. It's a charming little store right beside Venus Traders that does all things personalised. You can find greeting cards, mugs and small knick-knacks for all occasions. They specialise in personalised gifts, which means that you can meet their designer in person and get your idea printed on your desired product.

We love their collection of superhero mugs starting at INR 250 and their vast collection of unique key chains starting at INR 150. This store is filled with quirky and funny designs and if you are looking for unusual gifts then this design studio cum gift store is your haven. Not just that, you can even design customised planners and notebooks at a wholesale rate for official purpose.

If you are into fancy stationery, you can also check out their selection of pens, rulers, exam boards and notebooks. Head over to this hidden gem and surprise your loved ones with gifts that won't allow them to forget you!