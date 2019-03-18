5 Pune Girls Tell Us The Safest Bars For A Good Time With Your Squad

Being a Fitness influencer and a writer, Protima loves her weekend to be spent with her near and dear ones at a place that offers great music, good drinks and good vibes. For Protima, an uninterrupted time with her friends or even with herself has always been at Elephant & Co. as she recalls that the management or staff is always ready to help and even hear you out if there are any problems that you face. She also likes that they have a special shot offered which is available only for their female patrons and is a subtle signal for help.