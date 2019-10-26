These Boutiques In Wanowrie Will Take Care Of All Your Shopping Needs

Festivities or not, who doesn't enjoy a shopping spree? It's always easier to find similar options in the same area so that we can compare our choices and then invest in the ones that reach out to us the most. If you live in or around Wanowrie and are confused about where to shop, we are here to make your choices a little easier. Here is a list of 5 boutiques that we think can be great places to shop from:

Shaheen's Boutique

Whether it be a suit piece, dresses, kurtas or gowns, Shaheen's boutique has got it all. Their collection of kurtas is what caught our eyes the most. The have a great range of cotton and silk kurtas starting at INR 300 and going up to INR 3000. Whether you are shopping for a party or just for a work day, you'll find great options for all occasions here. Mix and match from kurta and palazzo sections and create your own look. The shop is open all days of the week till 9:00 pm.
Shraddha Regency, Shop 19, Opp. Kedari Garden, Wanowrie, Pune

Honey's

If you live around Wanowrie, you have seen this boutique on Salunke Vihar Road quite a few times. Honey's is known for its collection of affordable designer wear. They specialise in curating indo-western and traditional clothing for women on a budget. Browse through the store and take your pick from their varied options of lahengas, sarees, kurtas and much more-starting at INR 1500. They also offer free alteration services!

Girme Heights, Shop C-41 & 42, Near ICICI Bank, Salunke Vihar Road, Wanowrie, Pune

Virsa - The Designer Boutique

Another designer boutique that is perfect for this festive season. At Virsa you can find something for all ages and body types. We love their collection of indo-western gowns that can easily pass off as fancy ethnic wear as well. Go through collection of palazzos and kaftan sets starting at INR 1,000 for this festival season if you are willing to try a new look!

Girme Hights, C-44, Salunkhe Vihar Road, Wanowrie, Pune

Poonam Thakre Design Studio

If you are wedding shopping or have a big party to attend, visit Poonam Thakre's Design Studio for the ultimate options. From extravagant lahengas to exquisite sarees, palazzos and anarkali sets, this designer takes care of all your fantasy wedding needs. The design studio also does personalised and curated looks for their customers on request.

Sacred World, Ground Floor, Shop 4 & 5, Wanowrie, Pune

Just For Her Lingerie

This store takes care of all your intimate wear. From lacy night wear to comfortable inner wear. They have a great collection of padded bras, lacy shorts and cotton night dresses all under INR 1,000. You can also get mix and match sets of pajamas and shorts that are perfect for any weather.
Rahul Residency, Shop 3, Near HDFC Bank, Salunke Vihar Road, Wanowrie, Pune

