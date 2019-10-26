Festivities or not, who doesn't enjoy a shopping spree? It's always easier to find similar options in the same area so that we can compare our choices and then invest in the ones that reach out to us the most. If you live in or around Wanowrie and are confused about where to shop, we are here to make your choices a little easier. Here is a list of 5 boutiques that we think can be great places to shop from:
These Boutiques In Wanowrie Will Take Care Of All Your Shopping Needs
Shaheen's Boutique
Honey's
If you live around Wanowrie, you have seen this boutique on Salunke Vihar Road quite a few times. Honey's is known for its collection of affordable designer wear. They specialise in curating indo-western and traditional clothing for women on a budget. Browse through the store and take your pick from their varied options of lahengas, sarees, kurtas and much more-starting at INR 1500. They also offer free alteration services!
Virsa - The Designer Boutique
Another designer boutique that is perfect for this festive season. At Virsa you can find something for all ages and body types. We love their collection of indo-western gowns that can easily pass off as fancy ethnic wear as well. Go through collection of palazzos and kaftan sets starting at INR 1,000 for this festival season if you are willing to try a new look!
Poonam Thakre Design Studio
If you are wedding shopping or have a big party to attend, visit Poonam Thakre's Design Studio for the ultimate options. From extravagant lahengas to exquisite sarees, palazzos and anarkali sets, this designer takes care of all your fantasy wedding needs. The design studio also does personalised and curated looks for their customers on request.
- Upwards: ₹ 8000
Comments (0)