Brand, Baja, Baraat: Designer Labels For Your Wedding Shopping

Masaba, Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Taan Baan, Krishna Mehta- name any high-end designer brand and this tiny studio in Aundh can curate the original pieces for you. Popular among the creme-de-la-creme of Pune, this studio features a selective collection of a few designers for a month, before changing it for the next month. We had the chance to check out the beautiful collection of satin-silk sarees by House of Masaba starting at INR 16000. We absolutely loved the hand-crafted original khadi sarees and ready-made blouses by Taan Baan along with bespoke jewellery, something totally perfect for the wedding season.

