Calling out all shopaholic men! Are you looking to redo your wardrobe? Head over to Kumar Pacific Mall and add new and trendy items to your wardrobe without burning a whole in your pocket.
Pantaloons To FBB: Men's Brands To Shop At
Cotton Village
Cotton Village is on the second floor of the Kumar Pacific Mall and has a large collection of cotton shirts and t-shirts for men. You can find different prints and colours in all sizes starting at INR 750 and upwards. Whether it be for office wear or casual, you can take your pick and pair them up with a smart pair of denims or chinos.
Pantaloons
At Pantaloons, head to the first floor for men’s wear. You can find shirts, t-shirts, blazers, belts and other apparel. We picked up a pair of navy blue cotton pants for INR 1199. You can wear it for formal events, or casually. Wear them with a plain white shirt and your date will surely be impressed.
Shopper's Stop
A one stop destination for all brands! At Shopper's Stop you can spend a full day curating a look for each day. From formals, semi-formals to ethnic and casuals, all men can find their style here. Choose from premium brands like ESPRIT, Tommy Hilfiger and more to add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe. We love their in-house formal wear options as they are durable and available in all sizes.
Unlimited
Unlimited is known brand when it comes to affordable shopping. Head over to the second floor of the mall and discover a wide range of clothes for both men and women. Their men's collection has a variety of t-shirts, shirts, trousers, formal shirts, denims, chinos, shoes, suits, ethnic wear and much more. The starting range for men's wear is INR 500 and if you are lucky, you can also avail exciting offers at most brands!
FBB
FBB is not s stranger for budget shoppers. Common among both young adults and elderly men, this store houses many affordable brands offering daily wear options. From shoes to accessories, kurtas to shirts, FBB has it all! You can pick up a pair of stylish sunglasses for just INR 199 or pick office wear starting from INR 450.
