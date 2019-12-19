Venetian Mirrors, Swiss Clocks To Home Theatres Set-Ups: This NIBM Showroom Has It All

Planning to give your home a makeover? We found Ozel Homes, a contemporary home-decor store on NIBM road that will fulfil all your decor aspirations with their beautiful art pieces and lifestyle items. Check out the renovated space the epitome of class and good craftsmanship.

Right from the handcrafted Venetian embellished mirrors, to vintage frames with French borders, everything reeked of elegance. We loved the mirror collection which stood out of everything. Starting at INR 5,500, the store had beautiful telephones in bold and quirky shades as well as an array of lamps in different shapes and sizes. The hanging lights perked up the place.

What caught our attention was their rich collection of wooden Swiss cuckoo clocks which started at INR 19,000. Made of fine wood, the piece will go perfectly into a huge living room. If you are a fan of art, you can check out their 3D as well as oil paintings that remind you of the art in the renaissance era. For those who prefer edgy modern art concept pieces, starting at just INR 1200, you will find gorgeous pieces for gifting.

You can find vintage as well as modern decor items that will give your homes a classy touch. Music lovers, there is a vintage record-player which is an absolute classic. We suggest you put on some good music and have an amazing time. Check out this showroom for festive gifting too! Starting at just INR 500, you can find decorative boxes and trays with intricate work. You can also check out beautiful vases starting at INR 900!