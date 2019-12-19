Venetian Mirrors, Swiss Clocks To Home Theatres Set-Ups: This NIBM Showroom Has It All

img-gallery-featured
Home Décor Stores

Ozel Homes

Mohammed Wadi, Pune
4.1

Marvel Sangria, Shop 106, NIBM Road, Mohammed Wadi, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Planning to give your home a makeover? We found Ozel Homes, a contemporary home-decor store on NIBM road that will fulfil all your decor aspirations with their beautiful art pieces and lifestyle items. Check out the renovated space the epitome of class and good craftsmanship.

Right from the handcrafted Venetian embellished mirrors, to vintage frames with French borders,  everything reeked of elegance. We loved the mirror collection which stood out of everything. Starting at INR 5,500, the store had beautiful telephones in bold and quirky shades as well as an array of lamps in different shapes and sizes. The hanging lights perked up the place.

What caught our attention was their rich collection of wooden Swiss cuckoo clocks which started at INR 19,000. Made of fine wood, the piece will go perfectly into a huge living room. If you are a fan of art, you can check out their 3D as well as oil paintings that remind you of the art in the renaissance era. For those who prefer edgy modern art concept pieces, starting at just INR 1200, you will find gorgeous pieces for gifting.

You can find vintage as well as modern decor items that will give your homes a classy touch. Music lovers, there is a vintage record-player which is an absolute classic. We suggest you put on some good music and have an amazing time. Check out this showroom for festive gifting too! Starting at just INR 500, you can find decorative boxes and trays with intricate work. You can also check out beautiful vases starting at INR 900!

Pro-Tip

Want a home theatre set-up at your place? Ozel has collaborated with MSR and now has a special section where they design home theatre space for your place from scratch. Forget the regular brands like Bose, JBL etc, here you will find brands like Meridien, Piega, Phasetech, Gallo Acoustics etc which you can control by an i-Pad. They also have different kinds of set-ups and designs for a luxurious in-house home theatre room. They also rent the space for a small get-together where you can enjoy a nice movie and experience luxury.

Home Décor Stores

Ozel Homes

Mohammed Wadi, Pune
4.1

Marvel Sangria, Shop 106, NIBM Road, Mohammed Wadi, Pune

image-map-default