Calling All the Foodies: Spend A Day Eating Your Heart Out At The Pavillion Mall

Located on the second floor, this restaurant is one of the newest additions to the mall. If you are a vegan, a health-freak or a hard-core non-vegetarian, this place has got something for everyone. What we love here, you ask? We totally love their Juicy Lucy Burger, a monstrous yet oh-so-delicious burger that we could gorge upon all day. If you want a taste of Delhi, do try out their Butter Chicken and wash it down with a beverage of your choice.