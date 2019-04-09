Calling All the Foodies: Spend A Day Eating Your Heart Out At The Pavillion Mall
British Brewing Company
Craving some hash browns or Shepherd’s Pie? Think no more and head to the British Brewing Company, another new addition to the Pavillion. They have an expansive menu consisting of platters, pizzas, pasta, and more. But we totally dig their British Corner menu, especially the Lamb Shepherd’s Pie and Grilled Lamb Chops. Don’t forget to check out their latest offers on drinks and food before you walk in.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Mamagoto
With its quirky decor and a pan-Asian menu, there is nothing we don’t love at Mamagoto. Gorge on some delectable delicacies which are the perfect blend of modern and traditional Asian cuisine. We suggest you definitely try out their dim-sum, maki rolls, their ‘signature bowls’, and the sticky rice with mango, or home-made coconut and palm sugar ice cream for dessert. Read our full recommendation here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
So We’re Saying…
If you are in the Pavillion Mall, you must explore their restaurants who have brought cuisines from around the world to your plate. We definitely cannot wait for the next addition to this elite list of restaurants at The Pavillion.
