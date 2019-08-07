Sometimes when you travel, you feel like living in a breezy open space which reminds you of home. Worry not, if you too feel suffocated in closed hotel rooms and don't like the hotel vibe, we've got you a list of cozy service apartments, which will not let you miss your home. No, the good news doesn't end here- they are all under INR 2,000!
Ditch Hotels & Experience A Home-Like Stay At These Service Apartments Under 2K
Cozy Nest Service Apartments
Situated on Mahalunge Road, Baner finding this service apartment can be slightly less easy as it is nestled in the narrow lanes. However, once you check-in, you will forget everything. We checked into an apartment on their second floor, which was a 3-BHK with spacious bedrooms, semi-equipped kitchen and living room with balcony. They also have complimentary breakfast and free WiFi. Check out the deals and tariff should come between INR 1,200 and INR 1,800.
Bluebell Service Apartments
Cozy bed, clean sheets, spacious rooms with balcony and a high rise building- your stay at Bluebell Service Apartments in Hadapsar will be anything but dull. Since the location is prime, you can either stay in and enjoy the facilities or venture out and shop at the nearby markets. They serve excellent Asian breakfast and the tariffs start at INR 1,600.
Amigo Service Apartments
Travelling to Pune? Live in the heart of Aundh by checking into Amigo Service Apartments in Shambhu Vihar Society. The rooms are neat and clean with free breakfast, parking and WiFi. The tariffs are heavy reasonable starting at INR 800 and going up till INR 1,300 depending upon the deal you bag.
Shree Balaji Service Apartments
Kharadi is a quiet area despite being an IT hub and you can experience the serenity and comfortable stay at Shree Balaji Service Apartments. Tariffs start at INR 1,326 and the rooms boast of huge balconies to admire greenery and peace. All amenities including breakfast, WiFi, staff assistance is included.
West View Apartments By Magnus
Location, amenities, comfort - all these things are checked at West View Apartments By Magnus in Kalyani Nagar. The amenities apart from the service, wifi and breakfast also include gym, salon and pool. All this and the tariff starts at just INR 1,031. If you want a semi-luxury stay with bae, we highly recommend this place which is couple-friendly.
