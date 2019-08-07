Ditch Hotels & Experience A Home-Like Stay At These Service Apartments Under 2K

Situated on Mahalunge Road, Baner finding this service apartment can be slightly less easy as it is nestled in the narrow lanes. However, once you check-in, you will forget everything. We checked into an apartment on their second floor, which was a 3-BHK with spacious bedrooms, semi-equipped kitchen and living room with balcony. They also have complimentary breakfast and free WiFi. Check out the deals and tariff should come between INR 1,200 and INR 1,800.