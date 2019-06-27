This Bar Which Does Not Serve Alcohol But Have Other Delicious Things To Offer

The Odds' Bar is a new baby from the house of L’Dorado. An all-day food bar! Just good food and happy spirits to get you high. A fresh new menu which is a result of passionate experimentation in the kitchen. The outcome is damn interesting and definitely not outrageous. Combinations that will leave you more amused and less confused, here’s what Odds Bar brings to the table. ITALIAN CREAM SODAS A very intriguing introduction would be the Italian Cream Sodas. Unlike its name, these happened to have originated in San Francisco. Its a simple concoction of carbonated water, syrups and cream (in this case). Available in almost 7 variants, these cream sodas are fruit flavored and citrusy in essence. Not something I usually trip on but those with a sweet tooth would dig this for sure. WINGS Their collection of chicken wings is nothing but splendid. I tried the Wasabi Maple, Parmesan Pesto, Activated Charcoal and the Thecha Wings. A custom made platter for the glutton! The Wasabi Maple was the clear winner for me! The pungency of wasabi set off beautifully by the inclusion of maple. The taste is primarily sweet but leaves you with that slightly harsh wasabi aftertaste. Outstanding stuff. #HighlyRecommended FRIES A new wave of ribbon fries (paper thin and curvy) and tater tots (cylindrical, grated and deep fried) is here to stay. These are some of the options you could pick apart from the regular and crinkle cuts! Choice of toppings ranging from Seafood to Mutton Ghee Roast makes you gaga instantly. The Mutton Ghee Roast is minced keema with bold manglorean flavors. Not for the faint hearted and a droolworthy crown for your fries. DESSERTS The desserts are dreamy. Cheesecake pops dunked in caramel, rolled on chocolate crisps. Spin the wheel and you have a fully customised cheesecake on a stick. Their Hot Chocolate is delicious too. Let’s just stop at, they have marshmallows!