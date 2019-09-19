A Beautiful Place With Killer Food!

Nine Square is just amazing. Beautiful ambience, ample seating. Gorgeous seatings. Chef Shoorbir Singh served us some lip-smacking delicacies. What all we ate: 1. Tortilla Salad This salad was the best salad I've had till now. It contained some crisp tortilla strips, veggies and an amazing salad dressing. 2. Paan Mocktail This was soo refreshing. Tried this combination for the first time. Betel leaves and mint leaves together is complete bliss. 3. Citrus Mocktail An orange flavoured drink. This was a refresher for sure. The tanginess of the drink was amazing. 4. Chat Cornetto Highly recommending this one. An inhouse preparation completely. The cone is made out of besan and is filled with aloo chat and Dahi. I am so in love with this one! 5. Crispy Black Pepper Mushroom Some soft mushrooms in a Chinese gravy. And the black pepper over it makes it taste amazing. 6. Seasonal veg in chilli Oyster Vegetable stock with some fresh veggies cooked in it. This one was served with the burnt garlic fried rice to complement well. 7. Burnt Garlic Fried Rice Fried rice with burnt garlic? Such a tempting combination. The garlic over the rice was the best! 8. Red Velvet Cupcake Cute little cupcake with buttercream at the top. 9. Pineapple pastry A freshly prepared pineapple pastry with lots of cream and fresh pineapples Highly recommend this place for some unique and amazing vegetarian dishes.