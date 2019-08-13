A Brunch You Wouldn't Wanna Miss At Hyatt!

The Café at Hyatt has always set a level of hospitality when it comes to food and their kitchens and chefs are amazing. The spread here is humongous. From tacos to seafood to street food, they have it all and its fun to explore in that nice cosy place with live music. There were plenty of live stations, actually, everything was live instead of the main course. It's a nice place to catch up with your family, friends and acquaintances!