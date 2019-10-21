Ministry Of Barbeque: This place can steal your heart with its barbeque options. The ambience was excellent. They had both indoor and outdoor sitting. The seating capacity was large and spacious too. I liked their unique style of presenting the food. I liked prawns the most. Loved the Fish Banjara Kebab too. In the main course, I liked the crab, mutton. They were excellent in taste. The mocktails were wonderful. I ordered Mango Martini and it tasted really nice. Desserts were also yummy. Apple Pie was really nice. Overall, I enjoyed a lot there. You can opt for this place if you love barbeque food.
A Buffet You Would Not When In Wakad, Head To Miss Ministry of Barbeque!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae
