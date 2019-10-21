A Buffet You Would Not When In Wakad, Head To Miss Ministry of Barbeque!

Ministry Of Barbeque: This place can steal your heart with its barbeque options. The ambience was excellent. They had both indoor and outdoor sitting. The seating capacity was large and spacious too. I liked their unique style of presenting the food. I liked prawns the most. Loved the Fish Banjara Kebab too. In the main course, I liked the crab, mutton. They were excellent in taste. The mocktails were wonderful. I ordered Mango Martini and it tasted really nice. Desserts were also yummy. Apple Pie was really nice. Overall, I enjoyed a lot there. You can opt for this place if you love barbeque food.