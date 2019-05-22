A Café Worth Visiting For Their Orange Mocha!

Le Flamington has a certain vibe to it that makes me wanna visit them repeatedly and the owners Taha and Khuzaan are delightful. The staff too are so humble and sweet and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable. Their food and coffee are both excellent and few of my favourites here are Orange Mocha which is a MUST TRY, The Cappuccino, Hot Chocolate, Three Pepper Sandwich, Cheddar Pesto Melt Sandwich and Paprika Potato Wedges. Their Desserts are also to die for and I’ve tried the seasonal dessert called Ananas which has a Pineapple flavour to it. So basically it is my favourite cafe in Pune and I hope it continues to do well :D