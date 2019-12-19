Beautiful Ambience & Yum Food At This Cafe In Kondhwa!

This cafe is tucked in a quiet lane at Salunke Vihar right next to Badhai Sweets. Community cafe will give you multiple reasons for you to pay a visit. This cafe not only serves delicious eatables but also has an in-house salon, nail art studio and a community hall for various yoga, Zumba etc activities. They even have board games stacked up which you can enjoy while waiting for The cafe has a continental menu which includes appetisers, pizza, rice bowls, breakfast options, mocktails and desserts. They also serve a variety of Chai Orthodox Tea, Oolong Tea, Cardamom Tea, Chocolate Tea and so on Must-haves- •Butter Chicken Pizza 🍕 •Pink Sauce Chicken pasta •Salted Caramel Cheesecake So whether you need to get a hair cut done or nail art or maybe just feel like having some evening tea after a quick workout Community Cafe is the place to be as it caters to all your needs 💁🏼‍♀️