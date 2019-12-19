Take Your Time Out & Chill At This Pretty Cafe With Good Food & Drinks

Le Coffee House is a simple and sober cafe with a really cozy ambience. It is a perfect place to plan a date with your partner or even to hang out with friends. Talking about the specialty, I tried Thick Cold Coffee which was really good in taste. Even the hot chocolate was pretty decent. You guys should definitely order these drinks. Coming to food, I ordered Juliet Pizza and Bombay Spice grilled Sandwich which was pretty okay. Overall, It is a pretty place and food here is light on the pocket too. It was a decent experience.