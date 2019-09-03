Perfect Ambience & Good Food At The Cult

The owners of Satguru Punjabi Rasoi, who by the way now have 5 branches across Pune, comes their first Pub/Discotheque just outside Magarpatta City. The Cult- A concept which caters to pub and dining at the same spot. You can bring your family/friends/colleagues for a pleasant meal and later put your dance shoes on and hop into the club. (*Disclaimer* there may be an additional cost attached to it). This, however, is not your regular diner. This is very close to fine dine and more suitable for special occasions. The ambiance gives great hip vibes both inside and outside with sufficient seating for around 200-300 people or more. The Cult offers a very complex menu with dishes from many cuisines including, Indian, Chinese, Italian, etc. Many of the dishes are a result of fusion inspired like Chettinad chicken tacos, Margherita Kulcha, etc. Some must-haves are - Chicken and Chorizo, Barbequed Chicken wings (slightly sweeter than a regular BBQ wing), whiskey garlic Prawns (glazed in Jack Daniels), Ghee chilly mushrooms (one of the best preparations of mushrooms ever, with mushrooms smothered in a cheesy gravy and ghee), East India Mutton cutlet (around 5-6 large pieces of mutton cutlet, just perfect with any drink) and the all-time hit - chili chicken. For heavier options, try the Hyderabadi biryani Dumpling and the Bheja Fry. Their drink menu is as complex. Apart from offering classics, they have quite a few innovations including drinks like 'drink like a fish', 'cult Patiala peg', 'cult cold beer' and 'the cult tap'. PLEASE NOTE that their drinks are extremely potent, which means do not over the order in the beginning. Finish what you have first and then move on to the next. Service is good. Food/drinks were being served promptly. The staff was courteous and on their feet. The Cult aims to be a class apart from your regular dining experience and with has resulted in quality food, drinks, and service but that, of course, comes with a price. My verdict - A reliable place to try new food and drink menu especially when in a group. Great for partying and hanging out. Visit for sure.