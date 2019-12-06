A Delectable Dinner With Pan Asian Cuisine At Novotel

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Fuzion - Novotel

Viman Nagar, Pune
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Novotel, Weikfield IT City Infopark, Nagar Road, Viman Nagar, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fuzion-Novotel has started this November with a light yet delectable Asian cuisines such as dim-sum, veg gyoja, honey chilli lotus stems, Vietnamese spring roll and much more. Even being a vegetarian I had so many starters to try out. Though my tummy was almost full after these starters, I could control my taste buds looking at the delightful dessert. I tried butterscotch icecream with orange tangy sauce, pudding, some fresh fruits, muffins, and the delightful fresh fruit cake. Experiencing this finest Asian food and luscious deserts truly relaxed my nerves after two hectic days at work.

What Could Be Better?

Everything was upto the mark

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

Casual Dining

Fuzion - Novotel

Viman Nagar, Pune
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Novotel, Weikfield IT City Infopark, Nagar Road, Viman Nagar, Pune

image-map-default