A Delectable Dinner With Pan Asian Cuisine At Novotel

Fuzion-Novotel has started this November with a light yet delectable Asian cuisines such as dim-sum, veg gyoja, honey chilli lotus stems, Vietnamese spring roll and much more. Even being a vegetarian I had so many starters to try out. Though my tummy was almost full after these starters, I could control my taste buds looking at the delightful dessert. I tried butterscotch icecream with orange tangy sauce, pudding, some fresh fruits, muffins, and the delightful fresh fruit cake. Experiencing this finest Asian food and luscious deserts truly relaxed my nerves after two hectic days at work.