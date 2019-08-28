All Day Breakfast At This Cute Little Place In Viman Nagar

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Irani Cafe

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.3

Turning Point 2, Shop 2, Opp. Rosary School, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Delicious food with great quantity at very affordable rates at The Irani Cafe To start with go for this drink called the Fresh Irani lemon juice. A drink which has the goodness of Chia seeds and energy-filled lemon juice with little of in house flavorful spices mixed is extremely refreshing! At a price of just 35. I tried this one at the #vimannagar outlet in Pune. You may also opt for Irani chai as well, which goes perfectly with Bun Maska. They are extremely generous with Maska and literally, the bun maska melts in the mouth. They even have a lot of options in omellet as well. My personal favourite is Chicken Masala omlette. They also serve amazing Chicken Kheema, Egg Burji, Mutton Ghotala. Vegetarians don't be disappointed they have good options for you as well like paneer Burji and veg omlette. U definitely should give this a try ASAP!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

The Irani Cafe

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.3

Turning Point 2, Shop 2, Opp. Rosary School, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets