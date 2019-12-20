Sweet Tooth? Mousse Coupe Is A Delight For All Foodies!

Dessert Parlours

The Mousse Coupe

Koregaon Park, Pune
4.8

Flat 4, Lane 5, Koregaon Park, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

'The Mousse Coupe' is surely a delight for all Mousse lover. This delivers and takes away the kitchen located at Koregaon Park is serving some great chilled and delicious Mousse in the town. Recently I ordered below Mousse, 🔸Brownie Mousse - This is one of their best sellers and my personal favourite. The mousse was perfectly creamy with brownie chunks in it. 🔸Cafe or Mousse - Blended with freshly brewed coffee and made up with layers of crushed Oreos. This is surely a bliss to have. The Mousse was delivered chill with great packaging.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

