Sweet Tooth? Mousse Coupe Is A Delight For All Foodies!

'The Mousse Coupe' is surely a delight for all Mousse lover. This delivers and takes away the kitchen located at Koregaon Park is serving some great chilled and delicious Mousse in the town. Recently I ordered below Mousse, 🔸Brownie Mousse - This is one of their best sellers and my personal favourite. The mousse was perfectly creamy with brownie chunks in it. 🔸Cafe or Mousse - Blended with freshly brewed coffee and made up with layers of crushed Oreos. This is surely a bliss to have. The Mousse was delivered chill with great packaging.