A newbie in Pune is making heads turn with its unique concept of a pav packed with delicious paneer/chicken/mutton filling topped with hung curd and fried onions and grilled to perfection. Extremely pocket-friendly 👍 Chicken Sriracha is a must-try. If you are thinking of going easy on your dinner or lunch by just snacking Pack-A-Pav is the perfect place.
A Food Joint In Koregaon Park You Definitely Don't Wanna Miss!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It's perfect
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)