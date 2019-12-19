A Food Joint In Koregaon Park You Definitely Don't Wanna Miss!

Fast Food Restaurants

Pack-A-Pav

Koregaon Park, Pune
3.9

Shahinshah CHS, Shop 3, Lane 6, Koregaon Park, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A newbie in Pune is making heads turn with its unique concept of a pav packed with delicious paneer/chicken/mutton filling topped with hung curd and fried onions and grilled to perfection. Extremely pocket-friendly 👍 Chicken Sriracha is a must-try. If you are thinking of going easy on your dinner or lunch by just snacking Pack-A-Pav is the perfect place.

What Could Be Better?

It's perfect

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

