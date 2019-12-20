Have You Tried Pakwan Special Thaal Yet? This Newbie Is Worth The Penny!

Pakwan food tradition is a newly opened place in Pimple Saudagar, just 2 mins from Jagtap dairy Chowk. They have an awe-inspiring royal Rajasthani ambience. In the frame, Pakwan Special Thaal (Rs.2000) - Wow, What a huge Thaali it was, serving 4 people. This thali includes all traditional cuisines of India - 2 sweets,2 snacks,4 types of vegetables, 4 types of Roti/Puri,4 types of Dal/Kadi, 2 types of rice, Dal baati dipped in desi ghee, Churma, Salad, Dahi, Papad, Chaas, Water bottle. This is a must-try thali if you are visiting this place.