Drop By At This Place In Baner For Some Scrumptious Desserts!

I scream, You scream, we all scream for Ice cream. Just scoop and smile. Brain Freeze Ice Cream & Desserts is a small and cute outlet in Baner, Pune and this place is perfect for all dessert lovers. Here is a glimpse of what I had tried: 1. Make your waffle-Choose ur base➡Choose ur sauce➡to choose your topping ➡to choose your ice cream. My experiment ❤ Black choco burst base+strawberry sauce+gems chocolate and choco-chip toppings+naughty nibbles scoop. 2.Chocolate Hot Seat (So this dessert is filled with a chocolate brownie mixed with hot chocolate garnished with choco balls and chocolate sauce and with my choice of ice cream 3.Best of Both Worlds (Waffle with ice cream, caramel, choco balls and sprinkles) There are interesting options from the menu to choose from in waffle, shakes and ice cream. Great place for ice cream bars! The bars can be customized with a variety of toppings. Customised icecream sticks are something new and interesting to try out at this place.