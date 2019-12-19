English Cafe With Elegant Interiors Is A Hit Among Foodies In Kothrud

Madeline will give you the feel of an English cafe around the corner of London with their very elegant interiors and the most pretty looking desserts in Pune! Out of nowhere in the residential area of Kothrud, Madeline appears to stand out with its beautiful appearance. Their desserts are a treat for the eyes! They offer a varied range of desserts leaving you spoiled for choices if you eat eggs. For folks who don’t eat eggs, they have very few options in the desserts but their hot beverages are amazing, just perfect for a rainy day! Want to impress your date? This is the place! Also, very Instagram worthy making the stories of each and every visitor. It’s a kid-friendly place with a cute pink high chair complementing the decor for the toddlers to sit and enjoy their treats.